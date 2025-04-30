DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change

Multi Units Luxembourg (ASIL;ASIU;ESGL) Multi Units Luxembourg: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change 30-Apr-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Please note that on 2nd June 2025, Amundi will update the ETF Names and Index Name for the following sub-funds: Name changes of the sub-funds: ETF Current Effective ISIN Ticker Current ETF Name Current Index Name Index New ETF Name New Index Name Date Ticker Amundi MSCI MSCI China Select ESG Amundi MSCI China MSCI China ESG LU1900068914 ASIL China ESG Rating and Trend MXCNSETL ESG Selection Selection P-Series 2 June LN Leaders Extra Leaders Net Total Index Extra UCITS ETF Extra Net Total 2025 UCITS ETF Acc Return Index Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI MSCI China Select ESG Amundi MSCI China MSCI China ESG LU1900068914 ASIU China ESG Rating and Trend MXCNSETL ESG Selection Selection P-Series 2 June LN Leaders Extra Leaders Net Total Index Extra UCITS ETF Extra Net Total 2025 UCITS ETF Acc Return Index Acc Return Index Amundi MSCI Amundi MSCI MSCI Europe ESG LU1940199711 ESGL Europe ESG MSCI EUROPE ESG LEADERS MXEUESL5 Europe ESG Selection P-Series 2 June LN Leaders UCITS SELECT 5% ISSUER CAPPED Index Selection UCITS 5% Issuer Capped 2025 ETF Acc ETF Acc Index

April 30, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)