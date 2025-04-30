Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multi Units Luxembourg (ASIL;ASIU;ESGL) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: Update to the Sub-funds Name and Index Change 
30-Apr-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Please note that on 2nd June 2025, Amundi will update the ETF Names and Index Name for the following sub-funds: 
Name changes of the sub-funds: 
       ETF                       Current                     Effective 
ISIN     Ticker Current ETF Name Current Index Name   Index  New ETF Name   New Index Name    Date 
                               Ticker 
           Amundi MSCI   MSCI China Select ESG      Amundi MSCI China MSCI China ESG 
LU1900068914 ASIL  China ESG    Rating and Trend    MXCNSETL ESG Selection   Selection P-Series  2 June 
       LN   Leaders Extra  Leaders Net Total    Index  Extra UCITS ETF  Extra Net Total   2025 
           UCITS ETF Acc  Return Index           Acc        Return Index 
           Amundi MSCI   MSCI China Select ESG      Amundi MSCI China MSCI China ESG 
LU1900068914 ASIU  China ESG    Rating and Trend    MXCNSETL ESG Selection   Selection P-Series  2 June 
       LN   Leaders Extra  Leaders Net Total    Index  Extra UCITS ETF  Extra Net Total   2025 
           UCITS ETF Acc  Return Index           Acc        Return Index 
           Amundi MSCI                    Amundi MSCI    MSCI Europe ESG 
LU1940199711 ESGL  Europe ESG    MSCI EUROPE ESG LEADERS MXEUESL5 Europe ESG    Selection P-Series  2 June 
       LN   Leaders UCITS  SELECT 5% ISSUER CAPPED Index  Selection UCITS  5% Issuer Capped   2025 
           ETF Acc                      ETF Acc      Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1940199711 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ASIL;ASIU;ESGL 
Sequence No.: 385714 
EQS News ID:  2128220 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
