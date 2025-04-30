Spryker Systems GmbH: Self-Service Portals Emerge as a Competitive Imperative in B2B Aftersales, New Study Finds

95% of B2B buyers say Self-Service Portals improve efficiency, but many suppliers lag behind customer expectations

BERLIN and NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform for global enterprises, today announces findings from a new study released in partnership with Statista+. The findings reveal that as digital-first expectations reshape the B2B landscape, there is a growing urgency for enterprises to offer Self-Service Portals (SSPs) as a core part of the aftersales experience. The study, which surveys 100 U.S.-based B2B buyers across Automotive, MedTech, Agriculture, and Industrial Manufacturing sectors, highlights a widening "SSP Opportunity Gap"-the space between buyer demand for self-service capabilities and the limited availability offered by suppliers.

Key findings include:

SSPs are the second most preferred B2B aftersales channel, yet rank only fourth in actual usage.



95% of buyers believe SSPs improve purchasing efficiency, with two-thirds saving 30 to 60 minutes per transaction.



Only 32% of non-SSP users are satisfied with their aftersales experience, compared to 86% of SSP users.



88% of buyers say SSP availability influences their choice to continue purchasing from a supplier.

"There is a real opportunity here for enterprises looking to get ahead. As B2B buyers increasingly expect seamless, digital-first experiences, SSPs move from 'nice-to-have' to 'must-have,'" says Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Spryker. "The study finds that 79% of buyers believe SSPs will play an important role in B2B purchasing and aftersales. That's not just demand, it's a clear signal that the market is shifting."

According to Gartner, 75% of organizations will complete their highest-revenue deals via digital channels by 2028. As organizations are pushed to increase efficiency while delivering seamless customer experiences, the urgency for digital transformation accelerates. Paired with the need to do more with less, scalable and efficient service models become essential.

"Buyers want control and speed without sacrificing trust or performance," says Elena Leonova, Chief Product Officer at Spryker. "With 51% of buyers facing technical issues or downtime while using SSPs, the importance of choosing a robust, enterprise-grade solution designed for stability, security, and scalability is paramount."

Spryker's Self-Service Portal is designed to unify fragmented customer interactions into a single, user-friendly platform. It offers features like 24/7 account dashboards, asset and claims management, and account-specific pricing. As a one-stop shop, it supports a seamless aftersales experience, increasing efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving profitable growth.

The study dives deeper into buyer expectations across industries, the most critical SSP features, and what sets digital leaders apart in today's B2B market. Read the full study findings here .

Methodology

The study, conducted by Statista+ on behalf of Spryker in March 2025, included 100 U.S.-based B2B buyers from four key industries: Automotive, MedTech, Agriculture, and Industrial Manufacturing.Data was collected through 10-minute Computer-Aided Telephone Interviews (CATI), including screen-sharing, to ensure clarity and accuracy. Participants were selected to provide a balance across industries. All respondents are involved in B2B purchasing processes and engage in aftersales transactions. The sample includes SSP users and non-users, providing a balanced view of current practices, pain points, and future expectations. Fieldwork was conducted between March 17-21, 2025.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker's easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

press@spryker.com