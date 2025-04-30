Unlocking AI's Potential for Nonprofits With Lenovo and Tech to the Rescue

Teams equip mission-driven organizations with the tools, training, and tech to drive real impact and transformation.

Jean Ekwa, Strategic Communications & PR Lead, Tech To The Rescue

The power of AI is shaping industries, revolutionizing business, and transforming how we solve complex challenges. But while corporations and governments are investing heavily in AI innovation, many nonprofits risk being left behind-lacking the resources, expertise, or infrastructure to harness AI for impact. How can technology leaders support these organizations?

In a recent Tech for Good Talks podcast, Alice Damasceno, Director of Corporate Citizenship and ESG Communications for Lenovo Latin America, sat down in São Paulo with Ana Camerano from Tech To The Rescue (TTTR), a global nonprofit foundation that connects ambitious nonprofits with technology companies willing to support them with pro-bono solutions. They discussed Lenovo's vision for AI-driven impact, the company's approach to corporate citizenship, and how the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab is giving nonprofits the tools and resources they need to integrate AI.

A partnership turning innovation into action

Lenovo and TTTR share a common belief: AI should be accessible and inclusive.

That's why Lenovo joined TTTR's AI for Changemakers Accelerator, an initiative backed by other major tech players. The accelerator matches nonprofits with skilled volunteer technologists who help them design and implement AI solutions tailored to their missions.

The Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab takes this support a step further-equipping ten selected nonprofits with cutting-edge Lenovo hardware, AI tools, and expert guidance to help them turn their AI aspirations into real-world impact.

For Lenovo, this collaboration is part of a broader vision to make AI a force for inclusion rather than a driver of inequality. As Alice Damasceno explained in the podcast, Lenovo sees its role in social impact not just as a donor but as a strategic enabler-ensuring that technology is developed and deployed in ethical and equitable ways.

How AI drives social change

For Lenovo, corporate citizenship is more than philanthropy-it is about leveraging technology to serve people and the planet. Alice Damasceno explains that Lenovo's approach is centered on Smarter Technology for All, ensuring that innovation advances business while addressing critical social and environmental challenges.

During the conversation, Damasceno shared inspiring real-world examples of how Lenovo is applying AI to solve pressing issues:

Indigenous Language Preservation - Lenovo works to integrate endangered languages into Motorola devices, ensuring that Indigenous communities can access and use technology in their native tongues.

AI-Powered Assistive Technology - With partners like the Scott-Morgan Foundation, Lenovo develops AI-driven avatars that allow ALS patients to communicate even after losing their ability to speak.

Disaster Relief Technology - Following natural disasters, Lenovo provides immediate aid and AI-driven tools to help communities recover more effectively.

AI for Accessibility - A Lenovo project in Brazil uses AI to translate Brazilian sign language (Libras) into text, making digital services more inclusive for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

These examples highlight a fundamental shift in how corporations approach social impact-not just through financial contributions but through strategic, tech-driven interventions that create sustainable change.

The role of corporate citizenship in a changing world

Reflecting on her career in social impact, Alice Damasceno emphasized the growing role of technology companies in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future.

Corporate citizenship, she explains, is not an afterthought but an integral part of how Lenovo operates-embedding ESG principles, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement into its core business strategy.

"The world's challenges are complex, but technology can be part of the solution," says Damasceno. "By engaging employees, partnering with nonprofits, and investing in AI-driven impact projects, we are creating a model where businesses can thrive while driving meaningful change."

The Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab helps ensure that AI innovation doesn't remain a privilege of corporations-it becomes a tool for global problem-solving, available to those who need it most.

Looking ahead: how the tech industry can respond

As AI and emerging technologies continue to evolve, the collaboration between corporations, nonprofits, and impact-driven organizations will be critical in ensuring that these innovations benefit society.

This is a long-term commitment for Lenovo-part of its broader Smarter AI for All strategy, ensuring that AI innovation serves people, not just profits. For Tech To The Rescue, this partnership is a blueprint for how corporations and nonprofits can collaborate to make AI a true tool for social transformation.

"If we don't make AI accessible to mission-driven organizations, we risk deepening the digital divide," said Damasceno in the podcast. "But when we give nonprofits the right tools, knowledge, and partners, they can solve problems in ways we never imagined."

The real question isn't whether nonprofits should use AI - the question is whether the tech industry will step up to ensure they can.

