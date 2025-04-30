Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 17:00 Uhr
Katahdin Trust Company: Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

HOULTON, Maine, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2025 first-quarter earnings of $2.38 million, or $0.75 per common share. These results represent an increase of $625,000 or 35.6% over the previous quarter, and a 16.5% increase over the first quarter of 2024.

Total assets reached $1,080,675,000, a $54,526,000 increase over the same period in 2024.

"We had a strong financial start to the year," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. "A reflection of the hard work and strategic efforts of our entire team."

For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine, with 16 locations and more than $1.08 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company

