Battery Liquid Cooling Plates for EV Market to Reach $5672 Million by 2031, Driven by BEV Adoption and Stamping Innovations | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Liquid Cooling Plates For Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is Segmented by Type (Harmonica Tube Type, Stamping Type, Inflation Type), by Application (BEV, PHEV).

The Battery Liquid Cooling Plates For Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 926 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5672 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Battery Liquid Cooling Plates For EV Market:

The Battery Liquid Cooling Plates for Electric Vehicle Market is expanding rapidly as electric vehicle adoption accelerates globally. Efficient thermal management has become critical to ensure battery safety, longevity, and optimal performance, especially with the rise of fast-charging systems and high-energy-density batteries. Liquid cooling plates offer superior heat dissipation compared to air-cooled methods, enabling EVs to function reliably under demanding conditions.

Automakers and suppliers are increasingly integrating these systems into various EV models from compact cars to heavy-duty commercial vehicles to meet safety standards and performance expectations. Supported by advancements in manufacturing and growing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions, the market for battery liquid cooling plates is poised for continued robust growth across regions and applications.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BATTERY LIQUID COOLING PLATES FOR EV MARKET:

Harmonica tube type cooling plates are significantly influencing the growth of the battery liquid cooling plates for electric vehicles (EVs) due to their lightweight structure and high thermal efficiency. Their design allows for optimal heat dissipation across a larger surface area, which is critical for maintaining battery temperature during rapid charging and prolonged operation. These plates are often fabricated using aluminum, contributing to reduced vehicle weight and enhanced energy efficiency. Their modular structure supports design flexibility, making them compatible with various EV battery pack layouts. As automakers strive to enhance battery performance and lifespan, harmonica tube designs offer scalable and cost-effective thermal management solutions. Their increasing adoption, especially in high-performance and commercial EVs, continues to fuel market expansion globally.

Stamping-type liquid cooling plates are propelling market growth by offering mass-producible, structurally robust solutions ideal for automotive-scale battery packs. Using precise metal stamping techniques, these plates achieve uniform thickness, ensuring consistent coolant flow and efficient thermal regulation. Their flat design promotes close contact with battery modules, improving heat exchange and enabling compact EV battery system designs. Manufacturers favor this method due to its cost efficiency and scalability, which are critical as EV demand rises globally. Moreover, the stamping process facilitates integration with advanced heat sink structures, further enhancing thermal performance. The adoption of stamping-type plates is especially strong among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Asia and North America, where cost-effectiveness and high-volume production drive innovation in EV battery technology.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are key demand drivers in the liquid cooling plate market due to their dependence on effective thermal management systems. Unlike hybrids, BEVs rely entirely on batteries for propulsion, making temperature control crucial for performance, safety, and battery longevity. With increasing range requirements and fast-charging capabilities, efficient cooling solutions are necessary to prevent overheating and energy losses. Liquid cooling plates maintain optimal cell temperatures during high discharge and charging cycles, reducing thermal stress and enhancing vehicle reliability. The global push for zero-emission mobility and government incentives for EV adoption further amplify BEV production, especially in China, Europe, and the U.S. This surge in BEV manufacturing creates a parallel demand for innovative cooling plate technologies, accelerating market growth.

Global electric vehicle production is experiencing exponential growth, driven by decarbonization goals and government subsidies. As EV adoption increases, the need for efficient battery cooling systems grows in parallel. Liquid cooling plates are integral in maintaining battery performance and preventing overheating. Automakers are deploying sophisticated cooling plate designs in BEVs and plug-in hybrids to ensure thermal uniformity. These solutions are essential for meeting safety standards and improving vehicle range. With countries mandating EV targets and phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles, the production of battery liquid cooling plates is surging. This direct correlation between EV manufacturing volume and cooling system demand is a primary force behind the market's continued expansion.

Thermal management plays a vital role in ensuring battery safety, particularly in high-density lithium-ion battery systems. Excessive heat can lead to degradation, reduced cycle life, or even thermal runaway. Liquid cooling plates provide superior heat control compared to air-cooled systems, ensuring uniform temperature distribution. The increasing focus on battery efficiency and risk mitigation has led automakers to adopt liquid-cooled solutions across all EV segments. As safety regulations become more stringent and consumers demand longer battery life, manufacturers are prioritizing advanced cooling architectures. This focus on safety and performance is accelerating the integration of liquid cooling plates into all new electric vehicle models, thereby driving market growth.

The global expansion of fast-charging stations demands advanced battery cooling solutions to prevent thermal overload during rapid energy transfer. Fast charging generates considerable heat, which can damage battery cells without efficient thermal control. Liquid cooling plates effectively dissipate this heat, maintaining safe and optimal operating conditions. EV manufacturers are increasingly integrating robust cooling plates to support faster charging protocols without compromising battery health. This need is particularly acute in commercial fleets and high-performance electric vehicles, which require rapid turnaround times. As the fast-charging infrastructure evolves and becomes more widespread, so does the need for cutting-edge thermal management systems, propelling demand for liquid cooling plates in the EV ecosystem.

To meet consumer expectations for longer driving ranges, battery energy density is being pushed to new limits. However, higher energy density results in greater heat generation, especially under heavy load or rapid charging conditions. Liquid cooling plates are essential for dissipating this excess heat and maintaining cell integrity. They help regulate core temperatures, prevent hotspots, and ensure uniform heat spread across the battery module. This allows manufacturers to build denser battery packs without compromising safety or efficiency. As energy-dense solid-state and next-gen lithium-ion batteries become mainstream, advanced liquid cooling solutions will remain central to enabling safe and high-performance EV operations.

Electric mobility is expanding beyond passenger vehicles into commercial trucks, buses, two-wheelers, and construction equipment. These applications often involve high load cycles, extended operation hours, and exposure to extreme environmental conditions-necessitating more robust battery cooling systems. Liquid cooling plates offer reliable thermal performance and adaptability for a wide range of vehicle platforms. They are becoming a default solution in heavy-duty EV segments where battery performance and longevity are critical. The electrification of diverse mobility sectors is thus broadening the scope of the cooling plate market, driving demand across both urban and industrial transportation segments.

BATTERY LIQUID COOLING PLATES FOR EV MARKET SHARE:

Global key players of battery liquid cooling plates for electric vehicles include Valeo, Dana, MAHLE, Nippon Light Metal, ESTRA Automotive, etc. The top five players hold a share over

Regional adoption of battery liquid cooling plates varies significantly, with Asia-Pacific leading the market due to its large EV production base, particularly in China, South Korea, and Japan. These countries have established EV supply chains and strong domestic demand, fostering innovation in thermal management systems.

Europe follows closely, driven by emission-reduction policies, subsidies, and EV mandates. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are leading adopters of advanced cooling systems.

North America, led by the U.S., is witnessing rapid growth fueled by Tesla's innovations and increasing EV adoption. 62%. China is the largest market, with a share of about 45%.

In terms of product type, Stamping Type is the largest segment, occupied for a share of 71%, and in terms of application, BEV has a share of about 68 percent.

Key Companies:

Valeo

MAHLE

Nippon Light Metal

Modine Manufacturing

ESTRA Automotive

Dana

Yinlun

Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

Nabaichuan Holding

ONEGENE

KOHSAN Co., Ltd

Boyd Corporation

Sanhua Group

Cotran

