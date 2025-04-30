The music industry has no shortage of executives, but few have carved a path as distinct - or as impactful - as Ron Perry. From his early beginnings at independent powerhouse SONGS Music Publishing to his current role as Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records, Perry has helped shape the soundtrack of the last decade. His story is not just one of commercial success, but of intentional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of what moves global audiences.

A Publisher's Ear and a Visionary's Mind

Ron Perry's ascent began at SONGS Music Publishing, the influential independent company. As President and Partner, Ron Perry signed a wave of forward-thinking artists and songwriters, including The Weeknd, Diplo, Lorde, DJ Mustard, and the late XXXTentacion -- artists and producers that still stand the test of time today. His A&R acumen helped deliver massive hits, including the Diamond-certified "Starboy" and 7-times Platinum "I Feel It Coming" - a collaboration between The Weeknd and Daft Punk that Ron Perry helped facilitate.

He also played a key role in Lorde's Melodrama, her Grammy-nominated sophomore album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as XXXTentacion's album "?", which has since gone on to become the most-streamed hip-hop album of all time.

Meanwhile, DJ Mustard and Diplo have solidified their status as two of the most influential producers of the past decade - with Mustard most recently behind Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and Diplo known for global hits like Major Lazer's "Lean On," M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes," and a wide range of genre-defining tracks.

In 2017, after nearly 14 years of growth and innovation, SONGS was sold to Kobalt. For Ron Perry, the exit was not an ending but a springboard.

A Strategic Leap: From SONGS to Sony

In early 2018, Ron Perry took the helm at Columbia Records. At the time, the industry was shifting rapidly - the streaming era was redefining consumption, and the gap between digital trends and label infrastructure was widening. Ron Perry saw an opportunity in the disruption.

Since taking over as Chairman & CEO, Ron Perry has led Columbia Records through a period of significant transformation. He signed Lil Nas X and personally brought Billy Ray Cyrus onto the "Old Town Road" remix - a decision that helped propel the song to an unprecedented 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest run in chart history.

Ron Perry was also among the first major American executives to recognize the global potential of K-pop, signing BTS to Columbia in early 2018. He identified the demo that would become "Dynamite," and later co-wrote and co-produced their chart-topping single "Butter," which debuted at No. 1 on the BillboardHot 100 and spent 10 straight weeks on the chart.

Under Ron Perry's leadership, Columbia has delivered a string of hits, including Miley Cyrus's "Flowers," The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay," Adele's "Easy on Me," Polo G's "Rapstar," and 24kGoldn's "Mood."

2021 also marked a record-breaking year for Columbia Records, with its artists occupying the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 of 52 weeks.

Recognition and Cultural Reach

Ron Perry's influence has been recognized across the industry. He was named Variety 's Hitmakers Executive of the Year in 2020 and has consistently appeared on Billboard 's Power 100 , ranking as high as No. 17. Yet his impact extends beyond charts and awards. He's become a cultural figure in his own right, even appearing in a 2014 episode of South Park - a rare pop culture nod for a music executive, underscoring his unique position at the intersection of commerce, creativity, and entertainment.

Purpose and Platform

Ron Perry's leadership isn't just defined by chart success - it's also shaped by his values. On May 28, 2020, just two days after protests began in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd, Columbia Records became the first major label to publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement . "We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence," the label posted. "Now, more than ever, we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us." (Variety)

That statement, amplified under Ron Perry's direction, helped set a tone for the industry. In the weeks that followed, other labels and publishers followed suit.

But Ron Perry's approach went beyond words. Under his leadership, Columbia established a fund to support Black creators and communities, made donations to organizations focused on racial equity, and encouraged artists on the roster to use their platforms for awareness and action.

In June 2024, Ron Perry was honored by the UJA-Federation of New York as its Music Visionary of the Year. The event, hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm's Susie Essman, featured a surprise screening of a never-before-series episode - complete with appearances from several Columbia artists, Susie, Leon, and Larry David himself. While the evening carried a lighthearted tone, Ron Perry used the platform to speak seriously about his ongoing commitment to combating antisemitism.

Ron Perry's values-driven approach also includes a long-standing commitment to animal welfare. Ron Perry has supported organizations dedicated to protecting animals and promoting responsible treatment, reflecting a broader leadership philosophy rooted in empathy, whether for creators, communities, or causes often overlooked in the corporate world.

The Future of Music, Still in Motion

Ron Perry's journey from SONGS to Sony has been anything but conventional. He's blended A&R instincts with business strategy, global reach with indie credibility, and commercial achievement with cultural relevance. In an industry that often values short-term wins, Ron Perry continues to play a long game - betting on artists, ideas, and movements with staying power.

