SupplySide's Amanda White Named One of Trade Show Executive Trailblazers for 2025

Trade Show Executive's Trailblazers celebrates the event industry's up-and-coming innovators, problem solvers and collaborators.

Informa Markets Health & Nutrition portfolio is proud to announce Amanda White, conference content director for SupplySide, is a part of Trade Show Executive's Trailblazers Class of 2025, an exceptional group of up-and-coming leaders selected based on excellence in show management, innovation, problem solving and achievements from the last year.

As conference content director for the SupplySide portfolio, Amanda has made significant strides in creating replicable processes for the entire content team, implementing new technology and systems that have strengthened SupplySide's conference programming.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition from TSE for my work to elevate SupplySide's content offerings," remarks Amanda White, conference content director, SupplySide. "Our commitment goes beyond crafting education sessions; we strive to deliver transformative experiences that foster meaningful industry connections and drive business growth. Each year presents an exciting opportunity to pioneer new formats and deliver content that resonates with our community. This award reflects the dedication of the entire team in pushing boundaries and setting new standards in conference programming."

Over the last year, Amanda was instrumental in implementing several technology tools to streamline and enhance the conference content process, from ideation, to content creation, contract delivery and audience engagement. Additionally, Amanda spearheaded the development of new types of content sessions at SupplySide West 2024, engaging attendees in new ways through professional development workshops, show floor tours and networking opportunities. The culmination of Amanda's efforts has resulted in a 65% year-over-year increase in the number of attendees present at SupplySide content sessions.

The Trailblazers are being honored at TSE's Fastest 50 Awards & Summit, taking place April 30-May 2 in Orlando, enjoying exclusive high-level networking opportunities and actionable education insights. Additionally, the Trailblazers will be featured in an upcoming edition of Trade Show Executive Magazine.

To stay up to date on the latest developments for the upcoming edition of SupplySide Global, taking place October 27-30, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

About SupplySide?

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

