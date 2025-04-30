The "Italy Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive database of wind farms in Italy has been released, offering extensive insights into the onshore and offshore wind energy markets in the country.

This dataset includes 827 entries, representing a significant portion of Italy's renewable energy landscape, with 12.87 GW of capacity in onshore sectors and 83.22 GW in offshore segments.

Onshore Market

Under Construction: 4 projects totaling 0.12 GW

Operational: 718 projects totaling 12.75 GW

Offshore Market

Planned: 99 projects totaling 83.19 GW

Operational: 1 project totaling 0.03 GW

Approved and Under Construction: No entries

The database offers detailed information on each wind farm, including:

Location Data

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbine Specifications

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power

Key Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Information

Current Status

Commissioning Date

For industry stakeholders, this data provides invaluable insights into current developments and future opportunities in the Italian wind energy market.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68d6u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430211938/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900