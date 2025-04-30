The "Italy Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive database of wind farms in Italy has been released, offering extensive insights into the onshore and offshore wind energy markets in the country.
This dataset includes 827 entries, representing a significant portion of Italy's renewable energy landscape, with 12.87 GW of capacity in onshore sectors and 83.22 GW in offshore segments.
Onshore Market
- Under Construction: 4 projects totaling 0.12 GW
- Operational: 718 projects totaling 12.75 GW
Offshore Market
- Planned: 99 projects totaling 83.19 GW
- Operational: 1 project totaling 0.03 GW
- Approved and Under Construction: No entries
The database offers detailed information on each wind farm, including:
Location Data
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbine Specifications
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Key Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Information
- Current Status
- Commissioning Date
For industry stakeholders, this data provides invaluable insights into current developments and future opportunities in the Italian wind energy market.
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68d6u1
