Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - CopySight AI is announcing a new program through which the company has secured a U.S. Copyright Office registration for AI-generated content on behalf of one of its clients, marking a milestone in the industry. This is significant as it demonstrates the possibility of copyrighting AI-generated assets-a process that traditionally required proof of human involvement in the creative process. While everything was previously created by humans, the advent of AI has changed this dynamic, necessitating the monitoring of human involvement to assert ownership. The service helps businesses prove that their AI-generated content is legally protected and can be safely used without fear of infringement.







Panel discussion on copyright, ownership, and the future of creativity alongside Shilpa Bisaria (VP, Warner Bros. Discovery), Dan Jasnow (AI & IP partner, ArentFox Schiff), and Sharon Goldman (Fortune) at AI & Creativity Summit in NYC

At CopySight AI, this is their mission: to give creators and enterprises confidence that what they build with AI can be protected, owned, and celebrated.

CopySight AI accomplishes this in two steps. First, it uses similarity scoring to identify potential IP infringement risks. Once those are cleared, it monitors the creative pipeline and assists in copyrighting the final output.

With the rapid growth of generative AI and increasing concerns about intellectual property rights, CopySight is uniquely positioned to resolve this issue. Founded and led by Artem Petrov, Alex Friedman, Matt Stratton, and Kostya Orlov, the team is composed of former directors of leading tech companies, an ex-head of IP, a senior AI engineer, a Ph.D. and NLP researcher, and a specialist in AI legal technology. This team emphasizes the importance of addressing this problem now, as AI-generated styles may eventually become copyrightable, changing how IP law applies to digital content.

As Artem says, "This is a critical issue right now. In the past, if someone created something, it was automatically their IP. But with AI, it's a gray area-you can't simply copyright it. What's required now is proof of substantial human involvement, which is where we come in."

The Timeliness of the Issue

In traditional media, individuals are compensated for the right to utilize personal ideas. However, this framework is disrupted by generative AI. Models create new content without ascribing credit. Results are released without clear authorship identification. The protections that have safeguarded creators, agencies, and brands for years may now be ineffective. These issues inspired the team to launch CopySight.

CopySight strives to bring the same respect and protection that human creativity has always deserved into this new era. As Alex Friedman, co-founder and CPO at CopySight, says, "AI is just another brush-but we still need to sign the canvas, and CopySight exists to make that possible."

AI-Generated Visual Content Is Legally a Minefield

While AI unleashes creativity on a large scale, it also produces content with ambiguous authorship and hidden infringement risks. A recent situation involving a major Japanese animation studio and a popular LLM has brought attention to ongoing discussions around copyright and intellectual property in the context of emerging technologies. CopySight stands as one of the first platforms that provides structure, traceability, and copyrightability to AI-generated visuals, with the aim of rendering the visuals commercially viable.

Some GenAI models are trained on large-scale, uncurated web data, which may include copyrighted or proprietary content. This can lead to instances where generated outputs resemble or incorporate protected material, potentially exposing businesses to legal, reputational, or compliance risks that may not be immediately apparent.





CopySight Offers Proactive AI Copyright Protection

CopySight AI's IP Scoring Engine evaluates AI-generated outputs for visual similarity, dataset lineage, and human authorship, providing legal defense before the content is released. By logging each step of the AI generation process, from prompt to output, and assigning a human author, CopySight ensures content meets U.S. and EU copyright standards. Think of it as "AI copyright insurance"-proactive rather than reactive. Reach out to arrange a demo.

