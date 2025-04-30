Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a globally leading digital asset trading platform, has officially announced the listing of Phoenix (PXT) on April 24, 2025. The PXT/USDT trading pair is now live and accessible at https://www.lbank.com/trade/PXT_usdt .

As Web3 continues to redefine the foundations of the digital economy, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is opening up unprecedented opportunities. Phoenix stands at this intersection, providing a modular, open, and scalable framework for next-generation AI agents and intelligent applications built directly on-chain.

Phoenix: Bridging AI and DePIN to Build the Future of the Decentralized Economy

Phoenix is a lightweight, blockchain-based AI Agent ecosystem that aims to transform the way we interact with digital assets, decentralized governance, and intelligent automation in Web3. Built on the principle of composability, Phoenix empowers developers, enterprises, and individuals to create autonomous agents and decentralized applications with ease, lowering technical barriers and fostering broad participation.

At the core of Phoenix's infrastructure lies the fusion of DePIN and AI: decentralized physical networks are transformed into programmable economies, and AI agents are empowered to act as autonomous entities, capable of engaging in value creation, investment execution, and resource coordination.

The project addresses several key limitations in the current Web3 and AI landscape, including a lack of cross-chain interoperability, complex onboarding for non-technical users, and limited real-world utility for decentralized systems. Through Phoenix's modular design, intelligent toolchains, and incentive-aligned economics, developers can rapidly build scalable AI dApps that interface with real-world data, automate operations, and enhance the liquidity of tokenized assets.

Tokenomics

The native utility token of the Phoenix ecosystem, PXT, serves as the fundamental medium for economic interaction, coordination, and incentive alignment across all Phoenix modules. PXT facilitates the exchange of value between developers, intelligent agents, and users while securing the protocol and promoting long-term sustainability.

Key Details:

Token Name : Phoenix

: Phoenix Symbol : PXT

: PXT Total Supply: 21,000,000,000 PXT

Distribution Overview:

Community Incentives (50%)

Aimed at rewarding users for participating in ecosystem growth through task completion, governance participation, and smart agent usage. Designed to bootstrap network effects and community governance.

Ecological Development Fund (15%)

Reserved for supporting developer grants, open-source tool creation, and incentivizing plug-in innovation. This allocation ensures continual technical advancement within the ecosystem.

Team and Advisors (15%)

Allocated for long-term support of the founding team and advisory network, with strict vesting schedules to ensure sustainability and long-term commitment.

Investors and Strategic Partners (10%)

Used to onboard early contributors and partners who support protocol bootstrapping, infrastructure expansion, and strategic adoption. Subject to time-locked release schedules to ensure market stability.

Liquidity and Reserves (10%)

Maintained to support exchange liquidity, cross-chain interoperability, and emergency treasury reserves. Ensures sufficient liquidity for market operation and volatility management.

The PXT token not only fuels transactions and dApp operations but also contributes to the formation of the DePIN economy, enabling staking, AI agent incentivization, and cross-chain economic activity. Phoenix's model introduces programmable incentive layers and agent-led economies where intelligent algorithms can autonomously participate in governance, commerce, and on-chain coordination.

With a decentralized architecture, Phoenix is positioned to catalyze the next wave of adoption at the convergence of AI, DeFi, and digital infrastructure.

Website: https://phoenixdm.com

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.

