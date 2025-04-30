SCS Global Services: SCS Announces New Dual Certification Program for Recycled Content With the Association of Plastics Recyclers

Joint program provides streamlined Recycled Content and APR certification for plastic chips, pellets, flakes and resins

Today at the SPC Impact Conference for sustainable packaging, SCS Global Services (SCS), an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification and an approved certification body for the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR), announces a new streamlined SCS Recycled Content and APR certification.

Now, under this latest program partnership with APR, SCS further expands its certification portfolio by offering a streamlined two-for-one audit for its recycled content certification clients that are producers of plastic chips, pellets, flakes and resins - allowing them to also meet APR's additional certification requirements. In addition to widely recognized SCS Recycled Content certification, having APR certification expands global recognition and market access for companies, especially for those with business interests in China.

The Association of Plastics Recyclers is an international non-profit and the only organization in North America focused exclusively on improving recycling for plastics. APR helps companies across the plastics recycling value chain with design guidance and recognition, recycled content certification and specifications, policy education and advocacy and much more.

"As a recognized certifier for APR since 2020, we are excited to streamline the process to provide our clients a one-stop-shop pathway to achieving international marketplace recognition for their sustainability efforts" says Youssra Elkhatib, SCS' Program Manager for Circular Materials. "This initiative will provide ease of certification for plastic pellet, chip, resin and flake manufacturers as well as an opportunity to showcase their achievements on the global stage as an APR certified organization."

"This is a significant step forward, aligning efforts to help our clients and the recycling industry increase PCR certifications, allowing more availability and confidence in the supply chain," said Rita Phillip, Program Director, PCR Certification for the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). "Our two organizations are leading the way demonstrating that collaboration between certification bodies and scheme owners is possible and moves initiatives forward."

SCS is globally recognized for recycled content certification in products and packaging for over 35 years. The standard, now in Version 8.0, has been continually updated over the years and has now been expanded to cover consumer electronics products.

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

