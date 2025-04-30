How Communities Can Take Control of Climate Finance Amid Federal Uncertainty

3BL's video series continues with expert insights from Trenton Allen, CEO of Sustainable Capital Advisors

In the latest episode of the "What the…?" video series, 3BL welcomes Trenton Allen, Managing Director and CEO of Sustainable Capital Advisors, for a timely and urgent conversation about the future of climate finance.

As the impact of climate change intensifies and federal funding enters a period of uncertainty, Allen joins host Mary Mazzoni to explore the evolving financial landscape and the communities caught in the middle. Together, they unpack what's at stake when crucial federal programs are paused and how nonprofits and local governments can stay the course in the face of disruption.

Allen offers a grounded yet optimistic perspective, drawing on decades of experience in finance to spotlight opportunities for innovation and resilience, reminding us that "Climate isn't an environmental issue. It's an economic issue, it's a health issue, it's a family issue."

Key takeaways from the episode include:

The ripple effects of federal funding uncertainty on community projects

How climate finance can drive down energy burdens and create local economic opportunity

Why traditional financial tools, like municipal bonds and CDFI capital, still matter

Real-world success stories from New Orleans to Marin County showing climate finance in action

This episode is a must-watch for sustainability leaders, nonprofit professionals, and anyone interested in how climate solutions can deliver measurable, equitable benefits, especially where they're needed most.

Watch the full episode here.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most. 3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-communities-can-take-control-of-climate-finance-amid-federal-1021930