Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 21:06 Uhr
PentenAmio formed from successful merger of Penten and Amiosec

A new British-Australian global provider of sovereign cybersecurity and electronic warfare technologies for defence and government

TEWKESBURY, England and CANBERRA, Australia, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amiosec and Penten today announced the successful completion of their merger, launching PentenAmio, a leading global provider of secure mobile communications as well as AI enabled cyber defence and electronic deception technologies.

PentenAmio formed from successful merger of Penten and Amiosec

Matthew Wilson and Adrian Cunningham, who are among the founders of Penten and Amiosec respectively, will serve as Executive Co-Chairs of the merged business.

As part of the merger, Matt Thomas has been appointed as CEO of PentenAmio's UK operations, effective immediately. Matt joins the new firm following a distinguished career in defence and cyber security, most recently serving as SVP, Markets during a six-year stint at NCC Group, following 17 years at QinetiQ in the UK.

PentenAmio has approximately 300 security-cleared professionals, sovereign facilities in both Australia and the UK, and a growing customer base across Allied nations. This makes the new company one of the largest and most advanced teams globally dedicated to secure classified mobile communications and AI enabled defence for government and military organisations. The company delivers deeply embedded, end-to-end proprietary digital security technology that safeguards the most sensitive information and enables active defence against sophisticated threats.

The combined business will generate more than £60 million in annual revenue, with high growth rates and strong gross profit and EBITDA margins. This positions PentenAmio to invest further in R&D, talent, and global reach - and to take a sustained leadership role in global security innovation.

PentenAmio Logo

