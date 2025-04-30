New to The Street Launches Marketwear, a First-of-Its-Kind Segment Bridging Fashion, Finance, and Cultural Influence

New to The Street, the nation's leading financial media brand blending Wall Street insight with cultural relevance, today announced the launch of its newest editorial series: Marketwear - a bold, style-forward segment spotlighting the intersection of fashion, finance, and innovation.

Broadcasting from the world's most iconic financial institutions and fashion capitals, Marketwear will feature exclusive interviews with luxury designers, heritage brands, emerging creators, and industry disruptors redefining how fashion moves through markets and media.

The new segment will showcase how fashion fuels investor interest, consumer behavior, and brand equity, with on-location shoots at the NYSE, Nasdaq, global fashion weeks, and high-profile brand launches. Hosted by a rotating cast of seasoned fashion editors and financial journalists, Marketwear will premiere across Fox Business, Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming), and New to The Street's fast-growing digital platforms, including its YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers.

"Marketwear isn't just about what people are wearing - it's about what brands are making moves, attracting capital, and shaping cultural currency," said Vincent Caruso, Creator and Executive Producer of New to The Street. "From Milan to Madison Avenue, this segment is where commerce meets couture."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a globally syndicated financial media platform that features weekly programming across Fox Business Network, Bloomberg as sponsored programming, and over 100 digital and outdoor outlets. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, it's one of the fastest-growing business media channels - amplifying stories from public and private companies alike. Since 2009, New to The Street has delivered over 600 episodes from the floors of the NYSE, Nasdaq, and beyond.

