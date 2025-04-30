Argo Infrastructure Partners ("Argo"), founded by Jason Zibarras, is a leading mid-market asset manager targeting essential infrastructure assets in North America, today announced a recap of a series of strategic financings across its portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429197821/en/

From left: Jason Zibarras, Managing Partner, and Andrew Zaroulis, Managing Director

Across its entire portfolio of 18 high-quality infrastructure companies and projects, Argo seeks to secure appropriate financing through its extensive institutional relationships to improve liquidity, lower cost of capital and further strengthen portfolio company balance sheets to support investment and growth initiatives. Over the last 12 months Argo has demonstrated its ability to support its portfolio companies by raising debt financing across a broad range of markets, structures and asset classes at favorable rates and terms.

Through these transactions, Argo has facilitated, arranged and supported approx. US $2 billion in aggregate financing for its portfolio companies, which include regulated utilities, renewable power assets, and digital infrastructure. Argo also guided its companies through their inaugural credit ratings process and obtained investment grade ratings for their long term debt issuance. The financing structures included bridge loans, asset-backed securities (ABS) and long-term notes.

"We view prudent debt capital and restructuring as a key lever in unlocking long-term value. By securing capital structures and sources aligned with each portfolio company's operating profile, it improves financial flexibility," said Jason Zibarras, founder of Argo Infrastructure Partners. "Our platform-wide financing efforts have reduced volatility and enabled our portfolio companies to unlock and pursue organic and step growth opportunities."

"Argo's ability to source and structure bespoke financing solutions is a powerful differentiator for our portfolio companies," said Andrew Zaroulis, Managing Director at Argo. "By leveraging our deep lender relationships, capital markets and infrastructure expertise, we're able to unlock access to lower cost capital that wouldn't otherwise be available."

Select Argo Portfolio Company Financings

Q2 24 $550m TierPoint www.tierpoint.com

First "tap" issuance on TierPoint's ABS financing

Q3 24 $120m Corning Energy www.corninggas.com/

Refinanced the company's legacy amortizing bank debt into non-amortizing fixed rate notes (eliminating interest rate volatility for the company and, ultimately, its ratepayers), plus a sizeable revolving credit facility (providing liquidity for necessary capital investments in the regulated utility asset base)

Q3 24 ~$250m Hawaii Gas https://www.hawaiigas.com/

Full company refinancing through a hybrid bank and bond structure. Argo guided the company through its inaugural credit rating process and obtained investment grade credit ratings for the utility company's long-term notes issuance.

Q4 24 ~$300m Smoky Mountain Hydro https://www.tva.com/

In partnership with Brookfield (50/50 co-shareholder), the portfolio completed an up-size debt financing supported by an extended 10-year off-take agreement with regional utility Tennessee Valley Authority, which was signed in 2024.

Q2 25 $500m TierPoint www.tierpoint.com

Incremental ABS issuance by TierPoint at advantageous pricing to provide additional liquidity for the company's growth initiatives.

Q2 25 >$200m LAZ Parking www.lazparking.com

Refinancing to support the company's active add-on acquisition strategy. Including recently announced FleetLogix https://www.lazparking.com/our-company/about/news/2025/04/22/laz-parking-acquires-majority-interest-in-fleet-management-staffing-services-provider-fleetlogix

Argo Infrastructure Partners

Argo Infrastructure Partners LP, founded by Jason Zibarras, is an independent fund manager with a long-term approach to infrastructure investing. Argo invests in high-quality infrastructure businesses and assets that provide essential services to their communities over their long operational lives, including investments in utilities, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other long duration infrastructure assets. Argo's investment philosophy couples sound investment return with responsible and sustainable investing. As of December 2024, Argo manages over $6 billion in assets on behalf of its investor partners. For more information, visit www.argoip.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429197821/en/

Contacts:

Media

Ira Gorsky

Edelman Smithfield

ira.gorsky@edelmansmithfield.com