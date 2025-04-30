ZetrOZ Systems: 'Road to Pro' Campaign Shows How Rising College Stars Stay Game-Ready with sam

The next generation of professional athletes relies on the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems to recover faster and stronger.

ZetrOZ Systems , the inventor of the sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) device, announces a new partnership with the athlete branding platform Lnup to launch the "Road to Pro" campaign, a spotlight on the next generation of elite talent prioritizing recovery as they prepare for the professional level.

"Road to Pro" features a group of elite college football players, all using sam® to stay game-ready. The campaign reflects a growing belief in sports that staying healthy is a skill, and how athletes are prioritizing proactive recovery with innovations like the sam® 2.0 and sam® x1 wearable ultrasound unit lines.

Sustained acoustic medicine is a long duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment that has been proven effective in soft tissue healing in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device is the only long-duration ultrasound treatment with clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use.

Mitch Jeter , kicker for University of Notre Dame, explains that sam® is "an ultrasound technology that focuses on pain relief, improved function and accelerated recovery. You can use it as an athlete or a non-athlete to help you get ready for your next workout session. They've helped me out a ton."

Kevin Swint , outside linebacker at Georgia State University, said sam® helps him significantly with post-workout recovery. "The improvements I've seen from using this two to three times a day on my quads, after lower body workouts and runs - it keeps me energized and ready to go for the next session."

Both Jeter and Swint were recently invited to National Football League mini-camps, Jeter with the Minnesota Vikings and Swint with the Tennessee Titans. Other "Road to Pro" athletes are expected to receive invitations or participate in tryouts, a result of their commitment to improving their skills and maintaining their ability to play.

"We're excited to work with Lnup and show these dedicated young people prioritizing active recovery in addition to their rigorous training programs," said George Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "These athletes aren't waiting until they go pro-they're investing in their bodies now, because the wear and tear on their bodies doesn't happen overnight. Our sam® technology helps them avoid surgeries that could sideline their career or opioid medications that come with significant side effects."

Other athletes using sam® in the "Road to Pro" campaign include Sean Asbury, defensive back at Indiana State University, Slade Roy , punter for Louisiana State University; and Andreas Keaton , cornerback for Temple University.

Asbury said sam® helps him return to workouts more quickly, and can benefit anyone. "You can use it if you're an athlete or not. This is good to get your body right, so you can get back in the gym. Just finished up recovering with sam® - my body feels amazing, and I'm ready to get back to work."

ZetrOZ Systems and Lnup encourage audiences to follow these young athletes on their journey to professional athletics, highlighting their perseverance and work ethic.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). ZetrOZ Systems is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46-plus patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

