BCC Research LLC: Fluorescence Microscopy Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2029

"Life Sciences Drive Fluorescence Microscopy Market Growth Amid Rising Disease Prevalence and Technological Advances"

BOSTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market" is expected to grow from $968.5 million in 2024 to $1.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report covers product types such as upright and inverted microscopes and segments the market by illumination method, component, technology, and end-use. It assesses current market status, forecasts growth for the next six years, and analyzes market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

It also profiles leading companies, analyzing their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments while covering emerging technologies, patent analysis and ESG trends.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Technological Advances: Innovations such as super-resolution and light sheet fluorescence microscopy enhance visualization and analysis of cellular structures.

Personalized Medicine Research: Fluorescence microscopy aids in understanding cellular and molecular processes, which is crucial for developing targeted therapies.

Understanding Cellular Processes: Real-time observation of cellular mechanisms helps in medical research and biotechnology advances.

Research Funding: Increased funding supports new technologies, equipment, and researcher training.

Miniaturization: Advances in semiconductor technology are leading to smaller, more efficient microscopy equipment.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $911.2 million Market size forecast $1.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product type, illumination method, component, technology, end use, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, and Japan Market drivers • Technological advances. • Increasing research in the field of personalized medicines. • Increasing demand for improved understanding of cellular process. • Increasing availability of research funds in life sciences. • Growing miniaturization due to advances in semiconductor technology.

Interesting facts:

The fluorescence microscopy market is rapidly evolving with new technologies. Many companies are adopting these advances through new product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. For example, in 2023, Nikon introduced the AX R MP with NSPARC, a super-resolution multiphoton confocal microscope that enhances detection sensitivity and resolution in deep tissue samples.

In addition to public companies, private firms such as Etaluma, Euromex, PicoQuant, Thorlabs and Meiji Techno are also active in the market. Etaluma, for instance, offers affordable inverted fluorescence microscopes to a wide range of customers. Start-ups such as ONI, Abberior Instruments America LLC and Alpenglow Biosciences are developing advanced microscopes for live cell imaging, supporting the growing demand for biomedical research.

Emerging startups:

ONI: Based in Oxford, U.K., ONI was established in 2016. The company produces resolution microscopes for use in research, industry, and medicine. With applications in neuroscience, extracellular vesicles (EVs), pathogens and immuno-oncology, cell phenotyping, and epigenetic mapping, the company offers NimOS and CODI software, an EV profiler kit, and Nanoimager, a desktop super-resolution microscope that can see, track, and image individual molecules in living cells with 20 nm resolution.

Abberior Instruments America LLC: Abberior Instruments, founded in 2016, is a leader in super-resolution microscopy and provides imaging systems with spatial resolution for live cell imaging. Its stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy systems enable researchers to view cellular structures in real time with sub-diffraction-limited resolution.

Alpenglow Biosciences: Founded in 2018 as Light Sheet Microscopy Inc., the company offers its 3D i Hybrid Open Top Light Sheet (HOTLS) fluorescent microscope that transforms whole tissue samples into detailed digital models, capturing levels of biological detail beyond standard 2D histology.

Questions Addressed:

1.What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

The fluorescence microscopy market was $ 911.2 million in 2023 and at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, is projected to reach $1.3 billion by the end of 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market's growth is due to technological advances and product launches, investments in R&D, increasing demand for personalized medicines, improved understanding of cellular processes, and miniaturization.

3.What market segments are covered in the report?

The fluorescence microscopy market is segmented by product type, illumination method, component, technology and end-use, and region.

4.Which product type will be dominant over the forecast period?

The upright microscopy segment will be dominant throughout that period.

5.Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ACCU-SCOPE INC.

BRUKER

CARL ZEISS AG

DANAHER CORP.

ETALUMA INC.

EUROMEX MICROSCOPEN BV

HORIBA LTD.

KEYENCE CORP.

MEIJI TECHNO CO. LTD.

MOTIC MICROSCOPES

NIKON CORP.

OLYMPUS CORP.

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS

PICOQUANT GMBH

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

