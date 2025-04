KBRA releases a new quarterly report highlighting our European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr's view on key economic indicators, as well as what he identifies as the most influential factors driving credit markets in the upcoming quarter. The report also examines credit market valuations in the context of current and future market conditions.

KBRA expects key factors driving credit market conditions in Q2 to include reduced visibility due to uncertainty, Europe's relative resilience, still solid underpinnings in the financial system, and the relative health of European consumers heading into a challenging environment. Rising risks in credit markets could feed into pricing from their currently low levels, by historical standards.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

