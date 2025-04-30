Session Preview: 2025 Food Safety Summit

Eight Key Sessions on Traceability, Sanitation, AI, Allergen Management, Alarm Fatigue, Recall Modernization, and the Town Hall to be Live-Streamed

Anticipation is building for the 2025 Food Safety Summit, taking place May 12-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. There's still time to register and join food safety professionals from every sector of the supply chain-including production, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and retail foodservice-for this premier industry event. Attendees can expect unmatched networking opportunities, hands-on learning, and direct access to some of the most influential thought leaders in food safety today. Below is a preview of eight key sessions among the Summit's 27 expert-led presentations. These timely and technical discussions will be available both in person and via livestream, with on-demand access following the event. All times are Central Time (CT).

1. Traceability Next Steps-Supply Chain Implementation (Tues, 5/13 - 8:30 - 11:30 am CT)

This in-depth workshop will guide attendees through the practical "how-to" of implementing and sustaining traceability across the food supply chain. Topics include plan development, cross-sector insights, supply chain implementation strategies, and updates on the regulatory timelines.

Moderators: Tim Jackson, Ph.D. (FDA); Kathleen O'Donnell (Wegmans)

Panelists Include: Christopher Waldrop (FDA); Michael Lookup (Wegmans); Patrick Guzzle (National Restaurant Association); Natasha Bangel-Askren (Taylor Farms); Hilary Thesmar, Ph.D. (FMI); Roberta Wagner (International Dairy Foods Association); Rosalind Zils (Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition); Mike Williams (The Wendy's Company); Richard Ryan and Amy Behm (GS1)

Sponsored by: SafetyChain. Register here for virtual access.

2. Effective Sanitation Basics (Tues, 5/13 - 3:00 - 5:00 pm CT)

Sanitation is fundamental to food safety. This session will walk participants through the basics of effective sanitation practices, routine and non-routine cleaning protocols, monitoring systems, data stream utilization, and root cause analysis.

Speakers: Sharon Birkett, James Davis (OSI Group); Scott Oakland (Hormel); Eric Ewert (Kraft Heinz)

Sponsored by: Meritech. Register here for virtual access

3. Finished Product Testing Isn't the Answer (Wed, 5/14 - 8:00 - 9:00 am CT)

Explore the limitations of finished product testing and learn why a proactive, systems-based approach is more effective. The session will cover environmental monitoring, microbial analysis, and strategies for setting practical specifications and engaging customers in meaningful safety conversations.

Speakers: Sharon Beals (SKKB); Peter Taormina, Ph.D. (Etna Consulting Group); Donna F. Schaffner (Food Safety and Training Consultant); Jennifer Williams, M.S. (JW Consulting LLC)

Sponsored by: LABPLAS. Register here for virtual access

4. Leveraging AI for a Safer Today and Tomorrow (Wed, 5/14 - 2:45 - 4:15 pm CT)

Discover how artificial intelligence is already improving food safety-from farms to retail shelves. Learn how AI supports data-informed decisions, enhances FSMS programs, and contributes to safer produce and operational risk assessment.

Speakers: Steven A. Lyon, Ph.D.; Purni Wickramasinghe, Ph.D. (Chick-fil-A); Drew McDonald (Taylor Farms)

Sponsored by: Trustwell Register here for virtual access

5. Recall Modernization Initiatives with the Consumer in Mind (Wed, 5/14 - 2:45 - 4:15 pm CT)

This session examines how industry and regulatory leaders are accelerating the modernization of FDA's recall system to better protect consumers.

Panelists: Darin Detwiler, Ph.D., LP.D., M.A.Ed. (Detwiler Consulting Group LLC); Donald A. Prater, D.V.M. (FDA); Hilary Thesmar, Ph.D. (FMI); Amy Philpott (Philpott PR Solutions LLC)

Sponsored by: Vector Solutions. Register here for virtual access.

6. Proven Practices for Allergen Management (Wed, 5/14 - 4:15 - 5:30 pm CT)

Learn practical, proven strategies for allergen control-covering raw material sourcing, cleaning validation, and labeling best practices to ensure product safety.

Panelists: Monica Khoury (Nestlé), Phil Johnson, Ph.D. (FARRP); Scott Hegenbart (Conagra)

Sponsored by: Hardy Diagnostics Register here for virtual access

7. Alarm Fatigue: Ensuring Food Safety Through Smart Alerts (Thurs 5/15 - 8:00 - 9:00 am CT)

This session addresses the risks of alarm fatigue in temperature monitoring systems and how to ensure alarms support-not hinder-food safety. Topics include optimal threshold settings, response protocols, and integrating technology with human oversight.

Speakers: Ben Chapman, Ph.D. (NC State); Robert Prevendar (Yum! Brands); Matt Jenkins (McDonald's)

Sponsored by: Testo. Register here for virtual access

8. Town Hall: A Candid Dialogue on the Future of Food Safety (Thurs, 5/15 -9:15- 10:30 am CT)

Join senior leaders from FDA, USDA FSIS, AFDO, and CDC (invited) in a dynamic discussion on regulatory updates, innovation, and key challenges facing the future of food safety.

Moderator: Gillian Kelleher (Kelleher Consultants)

Panelists: Kyle Diamantas (FDA); Denise Eblen, Ph.D. (USDA-FSIS); Steven Mandernach (AFDO); Megin Nichols, D.V.M. (CDC, invited)

Sponsored by: MilliporeSigma. Register here for virtual access

The Food Safety Summit is a comprehensive, solutions-focused event for the entire food industry. Join in person or via livestream to stay ahead of emerging risks, connect with peers and experts, and bring actionable insights back to your organization. Register for the in-person event and live streaming session at: www.foodsafetysummit.com.

Conference passes include access to half-day workshops, 27 in-depth sessions, the Keynote and Town Hall, networking receptions, lunch in the Exhibit Hall, over 200 solution providers, Solutions Stage and Tech Tent education, and NEHA continuing education credits.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), a leading B2B media company serving professionals across more than 60 industries.

