Prepared fresh each day in Big City Catering's Toronto facility, individually packaged meals offer the same variety and quality as their standard catering menu, now with added flexibility. This format allows companies to provide employees or guests with single-serve meals tailored to dietary needs, minimizing contact and streamlining distribution.

"Many of our clients are looking for practical ways to safely serve food at meetings, training sessions, and staff appreciation events," said Chef Nash Natesan at Big City Catering. "With our individual meal packaging, it's easier than ever to offer variety, accommodate restrictions, and reduce setup and cleanup time."

Big City Catering's individual packaging service is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner orders. Clients can select from hot entrées, boxed lunches, salads, and build-your-own meal kits. Meals can be labeled by dietary type or name, making distribution efficient for groups of any size. Options include vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and halal choices.

The packaging itself is designed for minimal waste and maximum convenience. The company offers both recyclable and compostable containers, and bulk orders can include cutlery kits and beverages. All packaging options meet food safety requirements and are suitable for in-office or offsite consumption.

Delivery is available throughout Toronto and the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, and Markham. Orders can be scheduled Monday through Saturday, with staff available to assist in planning and coordination. Short-notice ordering is available based on capacity.

In addition to individual meals, Big City Catering continues to offer traditional buffet-style catering, seasonal event menus, and high-volume food service for special occasions.

For more information about individual packaging options or to place an order, visit: https://bigcitycatering.ca.

About Big City Catering

Founded in 2007, Big City Catering is a Toronto-based food service company specializing in corporate and event catering across the Greater Toronto Area. The company provides customizable menus, high-volume service, and both bulk and individually packaged meals tailored to diverse dietary needs.

