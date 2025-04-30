New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Luxus Conservus | Global, a premier luxury service concierge based in New York City, today announced the launch of its exclusive French Riviera Experience Series/Lineup beginning May 2025. This expansion marks the company's strategic growth into the European luxury market, offering clients unprecedented access to the most coveted events along the French Riviera and Monaco.





The new service will provide members with VIP access to exclusive events and yacht parties, high-profile fashion events, and prestigious galas. Additionally, Luxus Conservus will offer specialized real estate investment and property management opportunities in New York City, Monaco, and other global luxury markets.





"We're creating a seamless bridge between New York and the Riviera, allowing our clients to experience the pinnacle of luxury lifestyle events without the typical barriers to entry," said Brian K. Ma, partner of Luxus Conservus. "We believe cultivating relationships with the most exclusive experiences, venues, and event organizers to ensure our members receive truly unparalleled experiences is priceless. Humans only have 24 hours in a day-might as well enjoy as much as we can."

Members and also non-members will be able to access their Riviera experiences, from securing exclusive seats at networking and fashion shows to arranging private yacht charters during exclusive events, at preferred and favorable pricing. Each experience is tailored to individual preferences and delivered with professionalism, elegance, and mutual respect.





Luxus Conservus is partnering with Sven Schelenz, of Riccanza Life and European Agent-Director Invictus Holdings US Limited, regarding the French Riviera Experience/Lineup and securing early access to limited availability events.





"The French Riviera summer season represents the apex of global luxury events, and demand far exceeds supply for truly premium experiences," noted Naif J. Hernandez. "Our concierge service eliminates the complexity and uncertainty, providing guaranteed access to events that are typically reserved for industry insiders and celebrities."

Membership applications for the French Riviera Experience/Lineup Series are open, with priority given to prospective members who truly want to network, grow community, experience life, and be curious. Luxus Conservus expects access to top-tier and energizing entertainment, business, sporting, and lifestyle events.

The art of access comes from within. If you would like to inquire about tickets, logistics (travel, event access, seamless coordination), and lifestyle upgrades, please submit the contact form (where you enter your name, company name, email, phone number, and message (feel free to add your social media profile too)), then press submit. Additionally, our media contacts below can be reached. Thank you.

About Luxus Conservus:

Luxus Conservus is an experiences concierge service for invite-only members. LC accepts applications everywhere. Members have access to a range of services (high end sporting events, fashion shows, bespoke business services, members networking, and many more to come). LC advisors will provide personal assistance throughout your membership.

Media Contact:

