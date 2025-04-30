Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Central Puerto S.A (NYSE: CEPU) ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its First Quarter results on May 12, 2025. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Alejandro Diaz Lopez, Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results that same date, at 12:00 PM ET.

To access the conference call:

Webcast URL: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8lNNg--URlKvEHaOAiKUug#/registration

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

