Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP) ("The Company"), announced today that the Board of the Company has accepted the resignation of Natasha Tsai as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective at today's date. Mark Jarvis has accepted the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, also effective today.

The Board wishes to thank Ms. Tsai for her service over the last six years.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is suing the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for at least $483,000,000 for "de facto expropriation" or "constructive taking" of its rights to develop its oil and gas interests in western Newfoundland.

