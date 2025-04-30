Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont," the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after the Nasdaq close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada). Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast and direct dial numbers are provided below.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Participant URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/876851290

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 9176321

WEBCAST DETAILS:

Event Title: Q1 2025 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Call

Event Date: May 7, 2025

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

About Piedmont

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium project in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage.

