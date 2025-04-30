Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices for the subcutaneous administration of therapeutics, announces the release of 2024 Annual Financial Results.

Annual Financial Statements Reflect Commercial Ramp Up

The orders announced previously in 2024 were shipped during the fourth quarter of the year, and the sales were recognized at that time. NuGen had a record year of revenue, with an increase of 305% which is in line with management expectations previously announced in Q2. These sales had a positive impact on the Company's financial statements with a gross profit increase of 317%.





Table 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6387/250319_image1.jpg

NuGen has brought costs under control and reduced selling, general and administrative expenses by 31%. The cost control and manufacturing ramp up are reported into results with a loss from operations that was also reduced by 36%.

The Company also improved its balance sheet by renegotiating the payment terms of the existing long-term debt, resulting in a reduction of the current liabilities and increase of the long-term liabilities. NuGen also closed a private placement of $10 million secured convertible debentures at the end of Q3, which has considerably improved the balance sheet by increasing the current assets, especially in cash and cash equivalents. Working capital at year end was $6,466,218, compared to a negative working capital of $1,960,731 in 2023. The funds from this private placement will help the Company to continue the manufacturing ramp up, building inventory and working on the development of new products.

Veronique Laberge, CFO, commented: "Though just the beginning, we see our first record year of revenue for NuGen with InsuJet sales. With a vastly improved balance sheet and the strategic commercialization efforts, the Company is now ready for its next chapter."

"We capitalized NuGen in the Fall of 2024 and planted the first seeds of commercialization. As 2025 unfolds, we will begin to see progressive results in the second half from Canada as well as in other regions including Europe as we expand distribution and increase sales and marketing efforts.", commented Liang Lin Chairman & CEO of NuGen. "We also look to product development as no successful company remains stagnant. This is true with NuGen and InsuJet as we make consistent inroads to improving patient care and outcomes throughout 2025. In both regards, I look forward to reporting success and progress to shareholders during the ensuing year ahead."

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously. The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

