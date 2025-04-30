Net Income of $210 million and Net Operating Income of $276 million

Annualized YTD 5.7% Net Income ROE and 7.5% Net Operating Income ROE

Common Share Repurchases of $200 million in the Quarter

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its first quarter 2025 results.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income of $210 million; Net Operating Income of $276 million

Total Shareholder Return of 5.6% annualized 1 ; Annualized year-to-date 5.7% Net Income ROE and 7.5% Net Operating Income ROE

; Annualized year-to-date 5.7% Net Income ROE and 7.5% Net Operating Income ROE $4.4 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year decreases of 2.0% for the Group, 1.1% for Reinsurance, and 0.1% for Insurance on a comparable basis; Strong double-digit growth in property and specialty lines across both segments was offset by reductions in certain casualty lines

Combined ratios of 102.7% for the Group, 103.3% for Reinsurance and 100.5% for Insurance. Catastrophe losses contributed 13.9 points, 18.0 points, and 1.1 points to the Group, Reinsurance, and Insurance combined ratios, respectively.

Attritional combined ratios of 90.2% for the Group, 87.1% for Reinsurance and 99.1% for Insurance. The Washington, D.C. aviation losses, net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, contributed 2.0 points, 2.4 points, and 0.9 points to the Group, Reinsurance, and Insurance attritional loss ratios, respectively.

Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of ($104) million for the Group, ($96) million for Reinsurance, ($5) million for Insurance, and ($3) million for Other

$472 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $85 million in Q1 2024. Reinstatement premiums were $62 million in Q1 2025, while there were none in the prior year quarter.

Net investment income improved to $491 million versus $457 million in the prior year quarter

Operating cashflow for the quarter of $928 million versus $1.1 billion in the first quarter 2024

(1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.

"The industry experienced the highest level of Q1 catastrophe losses in over a decade, primarily from the California wildfires. As expected, this affected our underwriting results for the quarter," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "Given our disciplined approach to catastrophe risk underwriting, our losses were within our expected range. We continue to see opportunities to deploy capital at excellent expected returns, as evidenced by our successful execution of the January and April first reinsurance renewals. In insurance, the execution of our U.S. casualty remediation remains on track to be completed later this year, while we still see significant opportunities in property and specialty lines. Everest is delivering on its strategic plan, and I am confident in our ability to achieve our return objectives."

Summary of First Quarter 2025 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $210 million, equal to $4.90 per diluted share versus first quarter 2024 net income of $733 million, equal to $16.87 per diluted share

Net operating income of $276 million, equal to $6.45 per diluted share versus first quarter 2024 net operating income of $709 million, equal to $16.32 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 102.7%, including 13.9 points of catastrophe losses, versus 88.8% in the first quarter 2024, including 2.3 points of catastrophe losses

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Everest Group Net income (loss) 210 210 733 733 Net operating income (loss) (2) 276 276 709 709 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 4.90 4.90 16.87 16.87 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2) 6.45 6.45 16.32 16.32 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 5.7% 5.7% 20.6% 20.6% After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2) 7.5% 7.5% 20.0% 20.0% Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Beginning shareholders' equity 13,875 13,875 13,202 13,202 Net income (loss) 210 210 733 733 Change URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 289 289 (153) (153) Dividends to shareholders (85) (85) (76) (76) Purchase of treasury shares (200) (200) (35) (35) Other 51 51 (42) (42) Ending shareholders' equity 14,140 14,140 13,628 13,628 Common shares outstanding 42.5 43.5 Book value per common share outstanding 332.39 313.55 Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities (13.18) (20.15) Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (3) 345.57 333.70 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 3.5% 3.6% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 5.6% 18.1% Common share dividends paid last 12 months 8.00 6.90 Notes (3) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to book value per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table above. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Group Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 4,391 4,391 4,411 4,411 (0.5)% (0.5)% Net written premium 3,735 3,735 3,900 3,900 (4.2)% (4.2)% Loss Ratio: Current year 61.3% 61.3% 58.9% 58.9% 2.3 pts 2.3 pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 13.9% 13.9% 2.3% 2.3% 11.5 pts 11.5 pts Total Loss ratio 75.1% 75.1% 61.3% 61.3% 13.8 pts 13.8 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.4% 21.4% 21.4% 21.4% pts pts Other underwriting expenses 6.2% 6.2% 6.1% 6.1% 0.1 pts 0.1 pts Combined ratio 102.7% 102.7% 88.8% 88.8% 13.9 pts 13.9 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 90.2% 90.2% 86.5% 86.5% 3.7 pts 3.7 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 472 472 85 85 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development Notes (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums decreased 1.1% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $3.2 billion. We continue to demonstrate our franchise value and drive growth in lines with the best expected risk-adjusted returns.

, to approximately $3.2 billion. We continue to demonstrate our franchise value and drive growth in lines with the best expected risk-adjusted returns. Growth was led by a 11.5% increase in Property Pro-Rata, a 7.9% increase in Property Catastrophe XOL, and a 7.7% increase in Property Non-Catastrophe XOL, partially offset by a 21.7% decrease in Casualty Pro-Rata and a 8.5% decrease in Casualty XOL, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.

Attritional loss ratio increased 260 basis points over last year to 59.8%, while the attritional combined ratio increased 270 basis points to 87.1% versus a year ago 4 . The increases were primarily driven by the Washington, D.C. aviation losses, net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, which added 2.4 points to the attritional loss and combined ratios.

. The increases were primarily driven by the Washington, D.C. aviation losses, net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, which added 2.4 points to the attritional loss and combined ratios. Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $461 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by the California Wildfires. The California Wildfires accounted for $442 million of catastrophe losses, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, in the quarter. Reinstatement premiums were $62 million in Q1 2025, while the prior year quarter was not impacted by reinstatement premiums.

Risk-adjusted returns remain very attractive, particularly in property and specialty lines.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,219 3,219 3,175 3,175 1.4% 1.4% Net written premium 2,811 2,811 2,942 2,942 (4.5)% (4.5)% Loss Ratio: Current year 58.5% 58.5% 57.2% 57.2% 1.3 pts 1.3 pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 18.0% 18.0% 2.9% 2.9% 15.1 pts 15.1 pts Total Loss ratio 76.5% 76.5% 60.1% 60.1% 16.4 pts 16.4 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.3% 24.3% 24.6% 24.6% (0.3) pts (0.3) pts Other underwriting expenses 2.4% 2.4% 2.6% 2.6% (0.2) pts (0.2) pts Combined ratio 103.3% 103.3% 87.3% 87.3% 16.0 pts 16.0 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 87.1% 87.1% 84.4% 84.4% 2.7 pts 2.7 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 461 461 80 80 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums decreased 0.1% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $1.1 billion as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. Our International business continued its strong growth trajectory as it gained further traction.

, to approximately $1.1 billion as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. Our International business continued its strong growth trajectory as it gained further traction. Everest Insurance grew by 19.0% in Property/Short Tail and 16.1% in Other Specialty lines. Growth was offset by a decrease of 16.6% in Specialty Casualty, primarily in North America, reflecting our focus on lines of business with better expected margins, 9.9% in Professional Liability, and 19.8% in Workers' Compensation.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $10 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, a slight increase over the prior year quarter, which benefited from benign catastrophe losses.

Year-over-year pricing continues to accelerate across North American casualty lines (excluding financial lines).

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,145 1,145 1,160 1,160 (1.3)% (1.3)% Net written premium 896 896 897 897 Loss Ratio: Current year 69.0% 69.0% 62.7% 62.7% 6.3 pts 6.3 pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 1.1% 1.1% 0.6% 0.6% 0.6 pts 0.6 pts Total Loss ratio 70.1% 70.1% 63.2% 63.2% 6.9 pts 6.9 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 12.3% 12.3% 11.9% 11.9% 0.4 pts 0.4 pts Other underwriting expenses 18.1% 18.1% 16.7% 16.7% 1.4 pts 1.4 pts Combined ratio 100.5% 100.5% 91.9% 91.9% 8.7 pts 8.7 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 99.1% 99.1% 91.3% 91.3% 7.8 pts 7.8 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 10 10 5 5 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Other Segment

Gross written premiums reflect a limited number of renewed and new policies written on the Company's paper by the purchaser of the sports and leisure business, for a finite period of time post-closing

The business is performing in-line with our expectations and we expect the segment's contribution to Group results to be de minimis

Underwriting information Other segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Gross written premium 28 28 77 77 Net written premium 27 27 61 61 Net premiums earned 33 33 52 52 Incurred losses and LAE Current year 29 29 46 46 Prior year Catastrophes Total incurred losses and LAE 30 30 46 46 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 4 4 7 7 Other underwriting expenses 2 2 8 8 Underwriting income (loss) (3) (3) (8) (8)

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of March 31, 2025

Total invested assets and cash of $42.6 billion versus $41.5 billion on December 31, 2024

Shareholders' equity of $14.1 billion vs. $13.9 billion on December 31, 2024, including $561 million of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity, available for sale securities

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $14.7 billion versus $14.7 billion on December 31, 2024

Book value per share of $332.39 versus $322.97 at December 31, 2024

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $345.57 versus $342.74 at December 31, 2024

Common share repurchases of $200.0 million during the quarter, representing 574,000 shares at an average price of $348.43 per share.

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per common share equal to $85 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemics, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our SEC filings, including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2025. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://investors.everestglobal.com/overview.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including after-tax net operating income (loss), after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share, attritional combined ratio, gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis, net operating income return on equity ("ROE"), underwriting income, and book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"). The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measure is included below.

After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share

After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share After-tax net operating income (loss) 276 6.45 709 16.32 276 6.45 709 16.32 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (6 (0.14 (6 (0.13 (6 (0.14 (6 (0.13 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (60 (1.41 30 0.69 (60 (1.41 30 0.69 Net income (loss) 210 4.90 733 16.87 210 4.90 733 16.87 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio

The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, prior year development, COVID-19 losses and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Loss ratio 76.5 70.1 75.1 60.1 63.2 61.3 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (18.0 (1.1 (13.9 (2.9 (0.6 (2.3 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 1.3 1.0 Adjustment for prior year development (6) Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses Adjustment for other items (0.2 Attritional loss ratio 59.8 68.8 62.2 57.2 62.7 58.9 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Combined ratio 103.3 100.5 102.7 87.3 91.9 88.8 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (18.0 (1.1 (13.9 (2.9 (0.6 (2.3 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 1.9 1.5 Adjustment for prior year development (6) Adjustment for Russia/Ukraine war losses Adjustment for other items (0.3 (0.1 Attritional combined ratio 87.1 99.1 90.2 84.4 91.3 86.5 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis

The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:

(Dollars in millions) Quarter-to-Date March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Change (unaudited) Gross Written Premium Gross Written Premium Impact Group 4,391 4,411 (0.5 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (95 (1 (2.1 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect (28 0.6 Group (comparable basis) 4,297 4,383 (2.0 Reinsurance 3,219 3,175 1.4 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (95 (1 (2.9 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect (15 0.5 Reinsurance (comparable basis) 3,125 3,160 (1.1 Insurance 1,145 1,160 (1.3 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect (13 1.1 Insurance (comparable basis) 1,145 1,146 (0.1 Other 28 77 (63.8 Other (comparable basis) 28 77 (63.8 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Net Operating Income Return On Equity ("ROE")

Net Operating income ROE is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in millions) March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning of period shareholders' equity 13,875 13,202 13,875 13,202 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 849 723 849 723 Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity 14,724 13,925 14,724 13,925 End of period shareholders' equity 14,140 13,628 14,140 13,628 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 561 876 561 876 Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity 14,700 14,504 14,700 14,504 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 14,712 14,214 14,712 14,214 After-tax net operating income (loss) 276 709 276 709 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (6 (6 (6 (6 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (60 30 (60 30 Net income (loss) 210 733 210 733 Return on equity (annualized) After-tax net operating income (loss) 7.5 20.0 7.5 20.0 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (0.2 (0.2 (0.2 (0.2 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (1.6 0.8 (1.6 0.8 Net income (loss) 5.7 20.6 5.7 20.6 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income and Net Income is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Net premiums earned 2,905 913 33 3,852 2,728 871 52 3,652 Less: Incurred losses and LAE 2,223 640 30 2,893 1,640 551 46 2,237 Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 707 113 4 824 671 104 7 782 Less: Other underwriting expenses 71 165 2 238 71 145 8 224 Underwriting income (loss) (96 (5 (3 (104 347 71 (8 409 Net investment income 491 457 Net gains (losses) on investments (7 (7 Corporate expenses (21 (22 Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense (38 (37 Other income (expense) (73 31 Income tax benefit (expense) (39 (99 Net income (loss) 210 733 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

Annualized Total Shareholder Return

Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,852 3,652 Net investment income 491 457 Net gains (losses) on investments (7 (7 Other income (expense) (73 31 Total revenues 4,263 4,133 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,893 2,237 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 824 782 Other underwriting expenses 238 224 Corporate expenses 21 22 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 38 37 Total claims and expenses 4,015 3,302 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 248 832 Income tax expense (benefit) 39 99 NET INCOME (LOSS) 210 733 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") of securities arising during the period 284 (158 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 4 5 Total URA(D) of securities arising during the period 289 (153 Foreign currency translation and other adjustments 64 (38 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 352 (191 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 562 542 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 4.90 16.87 Diluted 4.90 16.87

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share) 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2025, $32,505; 2024, $29,934, credit allowances: 2025, $(37); 2024, $(36)) 31,824 28,908 Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2025, $702; 2024, $759, net of credit allowances: 2025, $(8); 2024, $(8)) 695 757 Equity securities, at fair value 168 217 Other invested assets 5,425 5,392 Short-term investments 2,949 4,707 Cash 1,567 1,549 Total investments and cash 42,628 41,531 Accrued investment income 391 368 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(61); 2024, $(54)) 5,619 5,378 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(42); 2024, $(41)) 377 207 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 3,175 2,915 Funds held by reinsureds 1,237 1,218 Deferred acquisition costs 1,494 1,461 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 845 869 Income tax asset, net 1,126 1,223 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(9); 2024, $(9)) 1,239 1,171 TOTAL ASSETS 58,132 56,341 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 31,512 29,889 Unearned premium reserve 7,253 7,324 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 9 27 Amounts due to reinsurers 781 701 Losses in course of payment 275 241 Senior notes 2,350 2,350 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 1,019 1,019 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 43 22 Unsettled securities payable 7 84 Other liabilities 526 590 Total liabilities 43,993 42,466 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2025) 74.4 and (2024) 74.3 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,799 3,812 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(116) at 2025 and $(177) at 2024 (786 (1,138 Treasury shares, at cost; 31.9 shares (2025) and 31.3 shares (2024) (4,308 (4,108 Retained earnings 15,434 15,309 Total shareholders' equity 14,140 13,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 58,132 56,341

EVEREST GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 210 733 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (155 (370 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (35 (33 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (248 (129 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 35 82 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums 71 (14 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,343 720 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums (152 242 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers 19 95 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 29 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (47 (59 Distribution of limited partnership income 22 31 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (131 (188 Non-cash compensation expense 6 16 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (46 (30 Net (gains) losses on investments 7 7 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 928 1,102 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 1,085 736 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 127 407 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 55 45 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold held to maturity 10 Proceeds from equity securities sold 50 Distributions from other invested assets 132 100 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (3,650 (1,971 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (2 (27 Cost of equity securities acquired (33 Cost of other invested assets acquired (103 (138 Net change in short-term investments 1,804 (252 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (77 284 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (569 (849 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (19 (21 Purchase of treasury shares (200 (35 Dividends paid to shareholders (85 (76 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (19 (21 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (324 (153 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (18 7 Net increase (decrease) in cash 17 107 Cash, beginning of period 1,549 1,437 Cash, end of period 1,567 1,544 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 1 16 Interest paid 16 16 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Non-cash limited partnership distribution 8 Non-cash restructure of fixed maturity securities available for sale and other invested assets 34

