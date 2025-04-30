For the first quarter of 2025, the Company reports:

Annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 13.7% and annualized operating ROACE of 19.2%

Combined ratio of 90.2%

Book value per diluted common share of $66.48, an increase of $9.35, or 16.4%, over the past twelve months

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or "the Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Commenting on the first quarter 2025 financial results, Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS Capital said:

"AXIS delivered another strong quarter of consistent, profitable performance as we continued to lean into our specialty underwriting value proposition, while helping our customers navigate a rapidly changing risk landscape.

We remain focused on driving bottom-line results. In the quarter, we produced annualized operating return-on-equity of 19.2% and achieved record-level book value per diluted common share of $66.48at March 31st. We're shaping a resilient portfolio that generates strong performance throughout the cycle, as reflected by our 90.2% combined ratio during an active quarter for natural catastrophes including wildfires. In the quarter, AXIS' share of industry catastrophe losses was 0.09%.

Within our business segments, we're continuing to drive targeted growth in attractive specialty markets. For Insurance, we delivered an 86.7% combined ratio and our highest ever first quarter production with $1.7 billion in gross premiums. A key driver was our Excess Surplus lines, including growing contributions from our expanded product offerings in North America. In addition, our Reinsurance business continued to generate steady, profitable results with a 92.3% combined ratio and $1.1 billion in premiums.

Underpinning our progress, we're further enhancing our operations backbone including how we leverage data, technology and AI, reflecting a broader commitment to continuous improvement. Our disciplined efforts across all areas of our business has AXIS on the front foot, and we are excited for what the future holds."

First Quarter Consolidated Results*

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $187 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $388 million, or $4.53 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income 1 for the first quarter of 2025 was $261 million, or $3.17 per diluted common share 1 , compared to operating income of $220 million, or $2.57 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

for the first quarter of 2025 was $261 million, or $3.17 per diluted common share , compared to operating income of $220 million, or $2.57 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses of 87.9% for the first quarter of 2025, improved by 1.7 points compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2025 was $208 million, compared to $167 million, for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $40 million or 24%, primarily attributable to income from cash and cash equivalents, higher returns on alternative investments and income from fixed maturities attributable to increased yields on the portfolio.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.5% at March 31, 2025, compared to 4.3% at March 31, 2024. The market yield was 5.2% at March 31, 2025.

Corporate income tax of 15% applied to Bermuda pre-tax income effective January 1, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.6% due to pre-tax income in our Bermuda, U.K., U.S., and European operations.

Common share repurchases pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase programs of $440 million and common share dividends of $36 million.

Book value per diluted common share was $66.48 at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.21, or 1.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains, partially offset by common share repurchases, and common share dividends of $0.44 per share.

Book value per diluted common share increased by $9.35, or 16.4%, over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains, partially offset by common share repurchases, and common share dividends of $1.76 per share.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, book value per diluted common share was $67.85 at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $0.08, or 0.1%, compared to $67.93 at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $6.29, or 10.2%, compared to $61.56 at March 31, 2024.

Amounts may not reconcile due to rounding differences. 1 Operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per diluted common share, respectively, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items are provided later in this press release.

Recent Developments

Loss Portfolio Transfer Reinsurance Agreement with Enstar

On April 24, 2025, we completed a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement ("LPT") with Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") to retrocede a portfolio of reinsurance business predominantly related to 2021 and prior underwriting years. The transaction is structured as a 75% ground-up quota share retrocession of net reserves for losses and loss expenses of approximately $3.1 billion at September 30, 2024 and provides cover up to a policy limit of approximately $940 million. The transaction is deemed to have met the established criteria for retroactive reinsurance accounting.

First Quarter Consolidated Underwriting Highlights2

Gross premiums written increased by $140 million, or 5% ($149 million, or 6%, on a constant currency basis (3) ), to $2.8 billion with an increase of $81 million, or 5% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $59 million, or 5% in the reinsurance segment.

), to $2.8 billion with an increase of $81 million, or 5% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $59 million, or 5% in the reinsurance segment. Net premiums written increased by $28 million, or 2%, to $1.8 billion with an increase of $22 million, or 2% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $6 million, or 1% in the reinsurance segment.

Three months ended March 31, KEY RATIOS 2025 2024 Change Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(4) (5) 56.3 56.4 (0.1 pts) Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio(5) 3.7 1.5 2.2 pts Current accident year loss ratio(5) 60.0 57.9 2.1 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.4 (1.4 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 58.6 57.9 0.7 pts Acquisition cost ratio 19.7 20.2 (0.5 pts) General and administrative expense ratio 11.9 13.0 (1.1 pts) Combined ratio 90.2 91.1 (0.9 pts) Current accident year combined ratio(5) 91.6 91.1 0.5 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(5) 87.9 89.6 (1.7 pts)

Pre-tax, catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $49 million ($38 million, after-tax), (Insurance: $47.5 million; Reinsurance: $1.5 million), or 3.7 points, including $32 million, or 2.4 points attributable to California Wildfires. The remaining losses were primarily attributable to other weather-related events.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was $18 million (Insurance: $14 million; Reinsurance: $4 million), compared to $nil in 2024.

General and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.1 points, mainly driven by an increase in net premiums earned and efficiencies gained through our "How We Work" program.

2 All comparisons are with the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise stated. 3 Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The constant currency basis is calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to prior year amounts. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided above/later in this press release, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is provided later in this press release. Variances that are unchanged on a constant currency basis are omitted from the narrative. 4 The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is calculated by dividing the current accident year losses less pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, by net premiums earned less reinstatement premiums. 5 Current accident year loss ratio, catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio, current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, current accident year combined ratio, and current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, net losses and loss expenses ratio and combined ratio are provided above and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items is provided later in this press release.

Segment Highlights

Insurance Segment

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Gross premiums written 1,655,903 1,574,505 5.2 Net premiums written 1,044,580 1,022,354 2.2 Net premiums earned 1,010,086 917,946 10.0 Underwriting income 134,541 122,987 9.4 Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 52.3 52.0 0.3 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 4.7 2.1 2.6 pts Current accident year loss ratio 57.0 54.1 2.9 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.4 (1.4 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 55.6 54.1 1.5 pts Acquisition cost ratio 19.2 19.2 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 11.9 13.3 (1.4 pts) Combined ratio 86.7 86.6 0.1 pts Current accident year combined ratio 88.1 86.6 1.5 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 83.4 84.5 (1.1 pts)

Gross premiums written increased by $81 million, or 5% ($89 million, or 6%, on a constant currency basis), attributable to all lines of business with the exception of cyber lines which decreased in the quarter, principally due to a lower level of premium associated with program business.

Net premiums written increased by $22 million, or 2% ($30 million, or 3%, on a constant currency basis), reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter, together with a decreased cession rate in property lines, partially offset by increased cession rates in accident and health, and cyber lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent quarters.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.4 points, mainly driven by an increase in net premiums earned and efficiencies gained through our "How We Work" program.

Reinsurance Segment

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Gross premiums written 1,138,749 1,079,922 5.4 Net premiums written 705,459 699,719 0.8 Net premiums earned 330,734 340,095 (2.8 Underwriting income 28,913 22,676 27.5 Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 68.4 68.0 0.4 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 0.5 0.2 0.3 pts Current accident year loss ratio 68.9 68.2 0.7 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.2 (1.2 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 67.7 68.2 (0.5 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 21.3 23.0 (1.7 pts) Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 3.3 4.6 (1.3 pts) Combined ratio 92.3 95.8 (3.5 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 93.5 95.8 (2.3 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 93.0 95.6 (2.6 pts)

Gross premiums written increased by $59 million, or 5% ($60 million, or 6%, on a constant currency basis), primarily attributable to new business in professional lines and credit and surety lines, the timing of renewals in professional lines and liability lines, together with the restructuring of a significant contract in liability lines, partially offset by decreased line sizes in accident and health lines, and decreased line sizes and non-renewals in motor lines.

Net premiums written increased by $6 million, or 1%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter, partially offset by an increase in premiums ceded to our strategic capital partners.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses increased by 0.4 points, principally due to higher loss ratios in several lines of business in the first quarter of 2025, compared to elevated loss experience in marine and aviation lines in the first quarter of 2024.

The acquisition cost ratio decreased by 1.7 points, primarily related to elevated adjustments attributable to loss-sensitive features in the first quarter of 2024.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio decreased by 1.3 points, mainly driven by a decrease in personnel costs.

Investments

Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Net investment income 207,713 167,383 Net investment gains (losses) (30,005 (9,207 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities, pre-tax(6) 135,560 (51,963 Interest in income of equity method investments 2,291 1,169 Total 315,559 107,382 Average cash and investments(7) 18,019,104 16,822,621 Pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments: Including investment related foreign exchange movements 1.8 0.6 Excluding investment related foreign exchange movements(8) 1.5 0.8

Net investment income increased by $40 million, or 24%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to income from cash and cash equivalents due to the increased cash balance in anticipation of premiums to be paid for the LPT, higher returns on alternative investments and income from fixed maturities due to increased yields on the portfolio.

Net investment gains (losses) recognized in net income (loss) for the quarter primarily related to net realized losses on the sale of fixed maturities and net unrealized losses on equity securities, partially offset by net realized gains on the sale of equity securities.

Change in net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, pre-tax of $136 million ($102 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) in the quarter due to an increase in the market value of fixed maturities attributable to a decline in yields, compared to change in net unrealized losses, pre-tax of $52 million ($39 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized during the first quarter of 2024.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.5% at March 31, 2025, compared to 4.3% at March 31, 2024 and 4.5% at December 31, 2024. The market yield was 5.2% at March 31, 2025.

6 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities is calculated by taking net unrealized gains (losses) at period end less net unrealized gains (losses) at the prior period end. 7 The average cash and investments balance is the average of the monthly fair value balances. 8 Pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included foreign exchange (losses) gains of $47 million and $(25) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Capitalization Shareholders' Equity

March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Change Total capital(9) 7,218,354 7,404,558 (186,204

Total capital of $7.2 billion included $1.3 billion of debt and $550 million of preferred equity, compared to $7.4 billion at December 31, 2024, with the decrease driven by common shares repurchased pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase programs of $440 million and common share dividends, partially offset by net income, and net unrealized investment gains reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

On February 6, 2025, authorization under our Board-authorized share repurchase program for common share repurchases approved in May 2024 was exhausted.

On February 19, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program for up to $400 million of the Company's common shares. The new share repurchase program is open-ended, allowing the Company to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market or privately negotiated transactions, depending on market conditions.

At March 31, 2025, we had $160 million of remaining authorization under our open-ended Board-authorized share repurchase program for common share repurchases.

Book value per diluted common share

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Book value per diluted common share(10) 66.48 65.27 57.13

Dividends declared were $0.44 per common share in the current quarter and $1.76 per common share over the past twelve months.

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, March 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Change % Change Change % Change Change in book value per diluted common share 1.21 1.9 9.35 16.4 Change in book value per diluted common share adjusted for dividends declared 1.65 2.5 11.11 19.4

Book value per diluted common share increased by $1.21 in the quarter, and by $9.35 over the past twelve months, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), partially offset by common share repurchases and common share dividends.

Adjusted for net unrealized investment losses, after-tax, reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), book value per diluted common share was $67.85.

9 Total capital represents the sum of total shareholders' equity and debt. 10 Calculated using the treasury stock method.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.9 billion at March 31, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value 11,865,480 12,152,753 Fixed maturities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 389,571 443,400 Equity securities, at fair value 574,379 579,274 Mortgage loans, held for investment, at fair value 457,907 505,697 Other investments, at fair value 938,562 930,278 Equity method investments 214,240 206,994 Short-term investments, at fair value 91,330 223,666 Total investments 14,531,469 15,042,062 Cash and cash equivalents 2,757,213 2,143,471 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 575,554 920,150 Accrued interest receivable 108,392 114,012 Insurance and reinsurance premium balances receivable 3,725,518 3,169,355 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss expenses 6,944,518 6,840,897 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss expenses 531,105 546,287 Deferred acquisition costs 626,104 524,837 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 2,175,425 1,936,979 Receivable for investments sold 39,498 3,693 Goodwill 66,498 66,498 Intangible assets 173,238 175,967 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,299 92,516 Loan advances made 272,499 247,775 Other assets 629,844 695,794 Total assets 33,249,174 32,520,293 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss expenses 17,489,459 17,218,929 Unearned premiums 5,859,606 5,211,865 Insurance and reinsurance balances payable 1,883,746 1,713,798 Debt 1,315,555 1,315,179 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 66,380 66,380 Payable for investments purchased 193,752 269,728 Operating lease liabilities 107,289 106,614 Other liabilities 430,588 528,421 Total liabilities 27,346,375 26,430,914 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares 550,000 550,000 Common shares 2,206 2,206 Additional paid-in capital 2,374,804 2,394,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (152,376 (267,557 Retained earnings 7,492,484 7,341,569 Treasury shares, at cost (4,364,319 (3,930,902 Total shareholders' equity 5,902,799 6,089,379 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 33,249,174 32,520,293

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues Net premiums earned 1,340,820 1,258,041 Net investment income 207,713 167,383 Net investment gains (losses) (30,005 (9,207 Other insurance related income 3,578 8,340 Total revenues 1,522,106 1,424,557 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 785,925 728,671 Acquisition costs 264,581 254,254 General and administrative expenses 159,163 163,373 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 57,034 (23,552 Interest expense and financing costs 16,572 17,147 Reorganization expenses 12,299 Amortization of intangible assets 2,729 2,729 Total expenses 1,286,004 1,154,921 Income before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 236,102 269,636 Income tax (expense) benefit (44,322 124,654 Interest in income of equity method investments 2,291 1,169 Net income 194,071 395,459 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income available to common shareholders 186,508 387,896 Per share data Earnings per common share: Earnings per common share 2.30 4.57 Earnings per diluted common share 2.26 4.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding 81,152 84,879 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 82,378 85,693 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.44 0.44

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 2025 2024 Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written 1,655,903 1,138,749 2,794,652 1,574,505 1,079,922 2,654,427 Net premiums written 1,044,580 705,459 1,750,039 1,022,354 699,719 1,722,073 Net premiums earned 1,010,086 330,734 1,340,820 917,946 340,095 1,258,041 Other insurance related income 156 3,422 3,578 21 8,319 8,340 Current accident year net losses and loss expenses (576,066 (227,796 (803,862 (496,864 (231,807 (728,671 Net favorable prior year reserve development 13,978 3,959 17,937 Acquisition costs (194,021 (70,560 (264,581 (176,029 (78,225 (254,254 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(11) (119,592 (10,846 (130,438 (122,087 (15,706 (137,793 Underwriting income(12) 134,541 28,913 163,454 122,987 22,676 145,663 Net investment income 207,713 167,383 Net investment gains (losses) (30,005 (9,207 Corporate expenses(11) (28,725 (25,580 Foreign exchange (losses) gains (57,034 23,552 Interest expense and financing costs (16,572 (17,147 Reorganization expenses (12,299 Amortization of intangible assets (2,729 (2,729 Income before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 236,102 269,636 Income tax (expense) benefit (44,322 124,654 Interest in income of equity method investments 2,291 1,169 Net income 194,071 395,459 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income available to common shareholders 186,508 387,896 Current accident year loss ratio 57.0 68.9 60.0 54.1 68.2 57.9 Prior year reserve development ratio (1.4 (1.2 (1.4 Net losses and loss expenses ratio 55.6 67.7 58.6 54.1 68.2 57.9 Acquisition cost ratio 19.2 21.3 19.7 19.2 23.0 20.2 Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 11.9 3.3 9.8 13.3 4.6 11.0 Corporate expense ratio 2.1 2.0 Combined ratio 86.7 92.3 90.2 86.6 95.8 91.1

11 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $29 million and $26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio. 12 Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented above.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common shareholders 186,508 387,896 Net investment (gains) losses 30,005 9,207 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 57,034 (23,552 Reorganization expenses 12,299 Interest in income of equity method investments (2,291 (1,169 Bermuda net deferred tax asset(13) (162,705 Income tax benefit(14) (9,787 (1,814 Operating income 261,469 220,162 Earnings per diluted common share 2.26 4.53 Net investment (gains) losses 0.36 0.11 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 0.69 (0.27 Reorganization expenses 0.14 Interest in income of equity method investments (0.03 (0.01 Bermuda net deferred tax asset (1.90 Income tax benefit (0.11 (0.03 Operating income per diluted common share 3.17 2.57 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 82,378 85,693 Average common shareholders' equity 5,446,089 4,834,176 Annualized return on average common equity 13.7 32.1 Annualized operating return on average common equity(15) 19.2 18.2

13 Net deferred tax benefit is due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to Bermuda corporate income tax that is effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. 14 Tax expense (benefit) associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders. Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions. 15 Annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE") is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to annualized ROACE, the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the table above, and a discussion of the rationale for its presentation is provided later in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements regarding our estimates, beliefs, expectations, intentions, strategies or projections are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the United States federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe", "predict", "potential", "aim", "will", "target", "intend" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, information regarding our estimates for losses and loss expenses, measurements of potential losses in the fair value of our investment portfolio and derivative contracts, our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, the outcome of our strategic initiatives including the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement with Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited, our expectations regarding pricing, and other market and economic conditions including the liquidity of financial markets, developments in the commercial real estate market, inflation, our growth prospects, the impact of the current trade and geopolitical environment on our business, and valuations of the potential impact of movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices, and foreign currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements only reflect our expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

Insurance Risk

the cyclical nature of insurance and reinsurance business leading to periods with excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates;

the occurrence and magnitude of natural and man-made disasters, including the potential increase of our exposure to natural catastrophe losses due to climate change and the potential for inherently unpredictable losses from man-made catastrophes, such as cyber-attacks;

the effects of emerging claims, systemic risks, and coverage and regulatory issues, including increasing litigation and uncertainty related to coverage definitions, limits, terms and conditions;

actual claims exceeding reserves for losses and loss expenses;

losses related to the conflict in the Middle East, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism and political unrest, or other unanticipated losses;

the adverse impact of social and economic inflation;

the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ;

the failure of our cedants to adequately evaluate risks;

the use of industry models and changes to these models;

Strategic Risk

increased competition and consolidation in the insurance and reinsurance industry;

general economic, capital and credit market conditions, including banking and commercial real estate sector instability, financial market illiquidity and fluctuations in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices, and/or foreign currency exchange rates and the evolving impacts from tariffs, sanctions or other trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries (including implementation of new tariffs and retaliatory measures;

changes in the political environment of certain countries in which we operate or underwrite business;

the loss of business provided to us by major brokers;

a decline in our ratings with rating agencies;

the loss of one or more of our key executives;

increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from investors, customers, regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders regarding environmental, social and governance matters;

the adverse impact of contagious diseases on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity;

Credit and Market Risk

the inability to purchase reinsurance or collect amounts due to us from reinsurance we have purchased;

the failure of our policyholders or intermediaries to pay premiums;

breaches by third parties in our program business of their obligations to us;

Liquidity Risk

the inability to access sufficient cash to meet our obligations when they are due;

Operational Risk

changes in accounting policies or practices;

difficulties with technology and/or data security;

the failure of the processes, people or systems that we rely on to maintain our operations and manage the operational risks inherent to our business, including those outsourced to third parties;

Regulatory Risk

changes in governmental regulations and potential government intervention in our industry;

inadvertent failure to comply with certain laws and regulations relating to sanctions, foreign corrupt practices, data protection and privacy; and

Risks Related to Taxation

changes in tax laws.

Readers should carefully consider the risks noted above together with other factors including but not limited to those described under Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Rationale for the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our results of operations in a way we believe will be meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use our financial information to evaluate our performance. Some of the measurements we use are considered non-GAAP financial measures under SEC rules and regulations. In this press release, we present underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, consolidated underwriting income (loss), current accident year loss ratio, catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio, current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, current accident year combined ratio, current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, operating income (loss) (in total and on a per share basis), annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE"), amounts presented on a constant currency basis and pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, which may be defined and calculated differently by other companies, help explain and enhance the understanding of our results of operations. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Underwriting-Related General and Administrative Expenses

Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses include those general and administrative expenses that are incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations. While this measure is presented in the 'Segment Information' note to our Consolidated Financial Statements, it is considered a non-GAAP financial measure when presented elsewhere on a consolidated basis.

Corporate expenses include holding company costs necessary to support our worldwide insurance and reinsurance operations and costs associated with operating as a publicly-traded company. As these costs are not incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations, these costs are excluded from underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, and therefore, consolidated underwriting income (loss). General and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, also includes corporate expenses.

The reconciliation of underwriting-related general and administrative expenses to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Segmental Data' section of this press release.

Consolidated Underwriting Income (Loss)

Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a pre-tax measure of underwriting profitability that takes into account net premiums earned and other insurance related income (loss) as revenues and net losses and loss expenses, acquisition costs and underwriting-related general and administrative expenses as expenses. While this measure is presented in the 'Segment Information' note to our Consolidated Financial Statements, it is considered a non-GAAP financial measure when presented elsewhere on a consolidated basis.

We evaluate our underwriting results separately from the performance of our investment portfolio. As a result, we believe it is appropriate to exclude net investment income and net investment gains (losses) from our underwriting profitability measure.

Foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations primarily relate to the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on our net insurance-related liabilities. However, we manage our investment portfolio in such a way that unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our investment portfolio, including unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our equity securities, and foreign exchange losses (gains) realized on the sale of our available for sale investments and equity securities recognized in net investment gains (losses), and unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our available for sale investments in other comprehensive income (loss), generally offset a large portion of the foreign exchange losses (gains) arising from our underwriting portfolio, thereby minimizing the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on total shareholders' equity. As a result, we believe that foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations in isolation are not a meaningful contributor to our underwriting performance. Therefore, foreign exchange losses (gains) are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Interest expense and financing costs primarily relate to interest payable on our debt and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. As these expenses are not incremental and/or directly attributable to our underwriting operations, these expenses are excluded from underwriting-related general and administrative expenses, and therefore, consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Reorganization expenses in 2024 primarily related to severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program which is focused on simplifying our operating structure. Reorganization expenses are primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

Amortization of intangible assets arose from business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from consolidated underwriting income (loss).

We believe that the presentation of underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and consolidated underwriting income (loss) provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the underlying pre-tax profitability of our underwriting activities. The reconciliation of consolidated underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Segmental Data' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Loss Ratio

Current accident year loss ratio represents net losses and loss expenses ratio exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development. We believe that the presentation of current accident year loss ratio provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting net losses and loss expenses associated with our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development. The reconciliation of current accident year loss ratioto net losses and loss expenses ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses Ratioand Current Accident Year Loss Ratio, excluding Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses

Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio represents net losses and loss expenses ratio associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development.

Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses represents net losses and loss expenses ratio exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development and net losses and loss expenses associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events.

We believe that the presentation of these ratios that separately identify net losses and loss expenses associated with catastrophe and weather-related events provide investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations due to the inherently unpredictable nature of the occurrence of these events, the potential magnitude of these losses and the complexity that affects our ability to accurately estimate ultimate losses associated with these events.

The reconciliation of catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio and current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related lossesto net losses and loss expenses ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Combined Ratio

Current accident year combined ratio represents underwriting results exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development. We believe that the presentation of current accident year combined ratio provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the profitability of our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development. The reconciliation of current accident year combined ratioto combined ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Current Accident Year Combined Ratio, excluding Catastrophe and Weather-Related Losses

Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses represents underwriting results exclusive of net favorable (adverse) prior year reserve development and net losses and loss expenses associated with natural disasters, man-made catastrophes, other catastrophe events and other weather-related events.

We believe that the presentation of current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses provides investors with an enhanced understanding of our results of operations by highlighting the profitability of our underwriting activities excluding the impact of volatile prior year reserve development and by separately identifying net losses and loss expenses associated with catastrophe and weather-related events due to the inherently unpredictable nature of the occurrence of these events, the potential magnitude of these losses and the complexity that affects our ability to accurately estimate ultimate losses associated with these events.

The reconciliation of current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related lossesto combined ratio, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Consolidated Underwriting Highlights' section of this press release.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) represents after-tax operational results exclusive of net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset.

Although the investment of premiums to generate income and investment gains (losses) is an integral part of our operations, the determination to realize investment gains (losses) is independent of the underwriting process and is heavily influenced by the availability of market opportunities. Furthermore, many users believe that the timing of the realization of investment gains (losses) is somewhat opportunistic for many companies.

Foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations primarily relate to the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on net insurance-related liabilities. However, we manage our investment portfolio in such a way that unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our investment portfolio, including unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our equity securities and foreign exchange losses (gains) realized on the sale of our available for sale investments and equity securities recognized in net investment gains (losses) and unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on our available for sale investments in other comprehensive income (loss), generally offset a large portion of the foreign exchange losses (gains) arising from our underwriting portfolio, thereby minimizing the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on total shareholders' equity. As a result, we believe that foreign exchange losses (gains) in our consolidated statements of operations in isolation are not a meaningful contributor to the performance of our business. Therefore, foreign exchange losses (gains) are excluded from operating income (loss).

Reorganization expenses in 2024 primarily related to severance costs attributable to our "How We Work" program which is focused on simplifying our operating structure. Reorganization expenses are primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, these expenses are excluded from operating income (loss).

Interest in income (loss) of equity method investments is primarily driven by business decisions, the nature and timing of which are not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, this income (loss) is excluded from operating income (loss).

Bermuda net deferred tax asset is due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to Bermuda corporate income tax that is effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2025. The Bermuda net deferred tax asset is not related to the underwriting process. Therefore, this income is excluded from operating income (loss).

Certain users of our financial statements evaluate performance exclusive of after-tax net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset in order to understand the profitability of recurring sources of income.

We believe that showing net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders exclusive of after-tax net investment gains (losses), foreign exchange losses (gains), reorganization expenses, interest in income (loss) of equity method investments and Bermuda net deferred tax asset reflects the underlying fundamentals of our business. In addition, we believe that this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze performance in a manner similar to how our management analyzes the underlying business performance. We also believe this measure follows industry practice and, therefore, facilitates comparison of our performance with our peer group. We believe that equity analysts and certain rating agencies that follow us, and the insurance industry as a whole, generally exclude these items from their analyses for the same reasons. The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation' section of this press release.

We also present operating income (loss) per diluted common share and annualized operating ROACE, which are derived from the operating income (loss) measure and are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings (loss) per diluted common share and annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE"), respectively, in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation' section of this press release.

Constant Currency Basis

We present gross premiums written and net premiums written on a constant currency basis in this press release. The amounts presented on a constant currency basis are calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to the prior year amounts. We believe this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze growth in gross premiums written and net premiums written on a constant basis. The reconciliation to gross premiums written and net premiums written on a GAAP basis is presented in the 'Insurance Segment' and 'Reinsurance Segment' sections of this press release.

Pre-Tax, Total Return on Average Cash and Investments excluding Foreign Exchange Movements

Pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements measures net investment income (loss), net investments gains (losses), interest in income (loss) of equity method investments, and change in unrealized gains (losses) generated by average cash and investment balances. We believe this presentation enables investors and other users of our financial information to analyze the performance of our investment portfolio. The reconciliation of pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements to pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is presented in the 'Investments' section of this press release.

