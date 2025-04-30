BODYWELLE Med Spa in Miami Beach to Host Free EMSculpt & Strengthen Event Featuring Emsculpt NEO on May 3

Emsculpt NEO's role in aesthetic and functional wellness will be the focus of the upcoming BODYWELLE-hosted event in Miami Beach, featuring demos and expert insights.

BODYWELLE, a premier med spa in Miami Beach, invites the community to its special SCULPT & STRENGTHEN EVENT on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at its Miami Beach location.

Dr. Alonso Martin

Dr. Martin is a physician focusing on the applied science of technology to improve physical fitness and longevity.

The event offers free demo sessions of Emsculpt NEO and EMSELLA, exclusive giveaways, and special promotional offers for attendees. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet with wellness professionals and learn about BODYWELLE's innovative approach to non-surgical body contouring and muscle strengthening. Complimentary parking is available, and RSVP is required due to limited space.

Discover Emsculpt NEO: Non-Surgical Abdominal Sculpting at BODYWELLE

As aesthetic wellness continues to evolve, more patients are exploring technology-driven treatments that align with their fitness goals. Emsculpt NEO is one of the most effective and efficient ways to burn stubborn fat while simultaneously building muscle tone-especially in the abdominal area. At BODYWELLE, this technology is offered within highly personalized care plans blending medical expertise with wellness-driven outcomes.

What Is Emsculpt NEO?

Emsculpt NEO is the first and only FDA-cleared device that combines high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy with radiofrequency (RF) heating to target both fat and muscle. This dual approach allows for comprehensive body contouring in a single treatment session.

The abdomen is one of the most popular treatment areas. While exercise and nutrition play a foundational role in fitness, they don't always lead to visible abdominal definition-especially when genetic fat distribution or core weakness is involved. Emsculpt NEO addresses both by promoting muscle growth and fat reduction simultaneously.

In addition to the abdomen, Emsculpt NEO can be used on a wide range of body areas, including the flanks, glutes, hamstrings, inner thighs, quads, biceps, triceps, saddlebags, and calves. This versatility makes it a powerful tool for full-body sculpting and athletic enhancement.

How It Works: Strengthen, Sculpt, and Define

During treatment:

RF energy warms the fat layer, leading to natural fat cell breakdown.

HIFEM energy stimulates deep, supramaximal muscle contractions-stronger than those achieved during conventional exercise.

Each session lasts about 30 minutes and is typically part of a four-session series. There is no recovery time needed, making it a convenient option for busy individuals.

Ideal Candidates and What to Expect

Emsculpt NEO is ideal for healthy adults seeking to:

Enhance muscle tone and core strength

Reduce localized fat

Regain postpartum abdominal strength

Address mild diastasis recti

Jumpstart a fitness journey with visible improvements

Improve muscle function and definition in hard-to-target areas like the arms, thighs, calves, and glutes

Support recovery from conditions such as tennis elbow

Results typically continue improving over weeks as fat cells are metabolized and muscles rebuild. Explore before and after transformations to see if you could be a candidate.

The BODYWELLE Philosophy

At BODYWELLE, wellness is a commitment. Led by Dr. Alonso Martin, the practice takes a holistic approach to aesthetic medicine-supporting long-term strength, function, and self-confidence with clinically proven treatments.

Why Emsculpt NEO Is Different

Unlike traditional body sculpting methods that focus only on fat reduction, Emsculpt NEO:

Builds muscle and reduces fat in one treatment

Requires no incisions , no anesthesia , and no downtime

Delivers deep, noticeable results faster and more efficiently than other non-invasive treatments

Now offers functional wellness benefits, supporting strength, mobility, and rehabilitation

Showcasing New FDA Clearance for Functional Wellness

In addition to its aesthetic benefits, Emsculpt NEO recently received a new FDA clearance for functional wellness, expanding its capabilities beyond traditional body contouring. The device is now cleared to stimulate neuromuscular tissue for rehabilitative purposes, helping patients:

Prevent or slow disuse atrophy

Re-educate muscles following injury or surgery

Maintain or increase range of motion

Prevent calf muscle deterioration and venous thrombosis post-surgery

Relax muscle spasms

Increase local blood circulation

This groundbreaking clearance opens new opportunities for patients recovering from surgery, individuals aiming to regain strength and mobility, active seniors combating age-related decline, and athletes seeking injury prevention and recovery support. Many BODYWELLE patients who play tennis have found Emsculpt NEO to be an effective solution for managing tennis elbow by supporting muscle rehabilitation and reducing strain.

A good range of motion is key for balance, flexibility, and physical independence-and can even reduce the risk of injury. Clinical studies show that 83% of participants reported improved range of motion after just four Emsculpt NEO sessions, highlighting its ability to enhance not just appearance, but overall physical function and quality of life.

Shape Your Future with Confidence

For individuals who are committed to fitness but want better, faster results, Emsculpt NEO at BODYWELLE can help turn effort into visible, lasting change. Now, with expanded medical clearances, it can also support broader health, rehabilitation, and wellness goals.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, call (305) 877-5084 or visit alonsomartinmd.com .

Contact Information

BODYWELLE Med Spa

services@bodywelle.com

(305) 877-5084





SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-med-spa-in-miami-beach-to-host-free-emsculpt-and-strengthen-1021908