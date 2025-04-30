Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") expects to release our first quarter 2025 financial and operational results (the "Release") before North American markets open on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In addition, the first quarter management's discussion and analysis and the unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, and under our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov on or about the same date.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

The Company's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) at the offices of Obsidian Energy, Suite 200, 207 - 9 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta. Access to the Meeting will, subject to Company's by-laws, be limited to essential personnel, registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting as well as invited guests. Additional information about the Meeting can be found on our website.

In association with the Meeting, our President and CEO, Stephen Loukas and other members of management will host a webcast presentation after the formal portion of the meeting at 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 pm ET) (the "Presentation").

The Presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed either through our website or directly at the webcast portal. Those who wish to listen to the Presentation should connect at least five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time through the following numbers:



Canada/U.S.: 1-844-763-8274 (toll-free)

International: 1-647-484-8814

A question-and-answer session will be held following the Presentation. If you wish to submit a question to the Company, participants can do so ahead of time after registering on the webcast portal on the Intranet or by emailing questions to investor.relations@obsidianenergy.com. An updated corporate presentation and the Presentation will be available following the webcast on our website.

ADDITIONAL READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the expected date for the Release, Presentation and corporate presentation.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Obsidian Energy. Although Obsidian Energy believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Obsidian Energy can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking statements and information are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, and financial market volatility. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements and information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements and information. Obsidian Energy gives no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do, what benefits Obsidian Energy will derive from them. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Readers should also carefully consider the matters discussed that could affect Obsidian Energy, or its operations or financial results in Obsidian Energy's Annual Information Form (see "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca), EDGAR website (www.sec.gov ) or Obsidian Energy's website.

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American exchange in the United States under the symbol "OBE".

