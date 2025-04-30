Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Kyle Sable, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

When : Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in Number : 833-316-1983 / 785-838-9310 Conference ID (Required for Entry): Perimeter

Conference Name : Perimeter Solutions Q1 2025 Earnings Call

Materials Available At: https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Replay Available : Thursday, May 8, 2025 to June 7, 2025 (11:59 PM ET)

Replay Number : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Access ID: 13753257

Internet Access : https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gpVJwBaQ

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. The Company's largest end market application for the Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") based lubricant additives. The Specialty Products segment also includes IMS, which is a manufacturer of electronic or electro-mechanical components of larger solutions across a range of end markets, including medical systems, communications infrastructure, energy infrastructure, defense systems, and industrial systems, with a substantial focus on aftermarket repair and replacement. For more information, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

