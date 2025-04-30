Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) today announced it will permanently close its coated recycled board (CRB) mill in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. and will discontinue production at its containerboard mill in Forney, Texas, U.S. The specialty coating facility at Forney will not be impacted. As a result, the Company's containerboard and CRB capacity is expected to reduce by over 500,000 tons.

Smurfit Westrock has also initiated consultations with local works councils in Germany with a view to permanently closing two converting facilities there.

Approximately 650 employees in the U.S. and Germany will be impacted as a result of these closures. We recognize the impact this has on our employees and the communities involved. We will provide support to employees during this transition including career transition assistance and relocation opportunities where possible. The impacted employees will receive local severance in accordance with Company policy, as well as works council and labor union agreements.

"While closing facilities is never an easy decision, it is based on a realistic expectation of current and future capacity needs, operating costs and an unrelenting focus on improving our business," said Tony Smurfit, President Group Chief Executive Officer, Smurfit Westrock. "We are very grateful for the significant contributions made by the teams at these locations over the years and we will do all we can to support them throughout this process."

Forward Looking Statements

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

