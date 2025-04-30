Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTC Pink: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company"), the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto within payment platforms, today announced that it has completed a loan transaction pursuant to which the Company issued a secured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") in the principal amount of up to US$5.0 million (the "Loan") to an arm's length third party (the "Lender"). The Loan proceeds will be advanced in an initial tranche of US$2.0 million on the date hereof, with the balance of the Loan to be advanced in three (3) successive tranches of US$1.0 million on the first, second and third months following the date hereof. The Loan will mature in six (6) months and the outstanding principal amount of the Loan will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable in arrears together with the outstanding principal amount on the maturity date. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Loan for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Loan is not convertible into any securities of the Company.

The Company's obligations under the Promissory Note are secured by a security interest granted by the Company over all of the assets of the Company.

ABOUT BANXA HOLDINGS INC.

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto - empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional.

Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the future prospects of the Company and other statements that are not material facts. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. The Company considers such assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250372

SOURCE: Banxa Holdings Inc.