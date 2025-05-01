Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Goodyear, AZ

Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Goodyear, AZ on Wednesday, May 14that 10:00 AM MST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of the first Buc-ee's in Goodyear with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at 1001 N. Bullard Avenue, Goodyear, AZ. Buc-ee's Goodyear will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal, and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Goodyear groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Joe Pizzillo and City Council members Wally Campbell, Brannon Hampton, Laura Kaino, Vicki Gillis, Benita Beckles, and Trey Terry.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 51 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. In 2024,

Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Virginia, Mississippi, and Ohio locations. In April 2025, Buc-ee's began construction on our first Arkansas location.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, said, "We could not have picked a better location for our first store in the Grand Canyon State. Perfectly placed for our road-trippers headed out to California or coming in for the destination-rich Phoenix area, Goodyear will be the place to stop."

Buc-ee's Goodyear will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

