New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Monica M. Rivera, Personal Brand and Communications Strategist at YOU WANNA DO WHAT?! is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, marketing, investor relations, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Rivera will be speaking on The Art of Storytelling and Personal Branding: Elevate Your Influence (How to Craft a Narrative That Gets You Noticed & Drives Impact), alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how to craft a narrative that gets you noticed and how to communicate a story for impact, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"Visibility isn't just about being seen, it's about being remembered. I'm honored to speak at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference to help industry professionals harness the power of storytelling and personal branding. When we own our narratives, we don't just elevate our careers, we make it easier for others to do the same and open doors for those who come next," stated Rivera.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations' 10-year anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

WorkWell Conference tickets are available now on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com.

Thank you to our partner Newsfile Corp for spreading the word about the WorkWell Conference and our organization's initiatives.

About Monica M. Rivera

Monica M. Rivera is a Personal Brand and Communications Strategist and speaker with over 20 years of experience helping leaders amplify their voices and make a lasting impact.

She has spoken on stages, including TEDx, The New York Times, and TIME Magazine. Known for her storytelling and actionable insights, she inspires audiences and equips them with the tools to confidently navigate their careers and elevate their presence.

Through her coaching and speaking, she has guided countless executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders to define their unique expertise, master their messaging, and lead with authenticity. Monica is dedicated to creating opportunities for others and helping them make their voices heard.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America®.

