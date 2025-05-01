Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial technology company that offers AI-driven money management tools to businesses and consumers, announces its consolidated annual financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2023. This news release should be read in conjunction with Everyday People's consolidated financial statements and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" report for the year-ended December 31, 2024, which have been posted under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth of 51%, or approximately 76% on a fully adjusted basis, reflecting disciplined execution across both its Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") and Financial Services business pillars. Growth was driven by successful integration of successful acquisitions, scaling of non-lending financial services, and continued margin strength in the Company's RCM business segment.

During the fourth quarter, the Company adopted a more conservative revenue recognition policy for its EP Supply Chain operations, resulting in a non-cash reversal of $3.6 million in previously accrued revenue and the deferral of approximately $2.8 million in Q4 revenue. In addition, $3.4 million in RCM revenue was reversed following a review of revenue recognition practices. These adjustments are non-cash in nature and do not reflect impairment or collectability issues. Excluding these changes, performance remained on track across operating units.

Key Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $57.1 million, up from $37.9 million in 2023. On a pre-adjustment basis, revenue would have been approximately $63.5 million, before the $3.6 million non-cash reversal and $2.8 million in unrecognized EP Supply Chain revenue. Additionally, $2.7 million in RCM revenue was reversed following a review of revenue recognition practices. While this adjustment reduced reported revenue and net income, it is entirely non-cash in nature. The Company had already collected and expended the funds in the normal course of operations. Including all adjustments, fully adjusted revenue for the year would have been approximately $66.2 million.

Net loss before tax was $6.7 million, compared to a $2.5 million loss in the prior year. The variance is primarily attributable to the Q4 EP Supply Chain and RCM revenue and bottom-line adjustments.

Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue for Q4 2024 was $8.8 million, a 9% decrease compared to $9.7 million in Q4 2023. The decline reflects a $3.6 million non-cash revenue reversal and $2.8 million in unrecognized EP Supply Chain revenue due to a change in revenue recognition policy, as well as the reversal of $0.4 million in RCM revenue following a review of revenue recognition practices. On a fully adjusted basis, Q4 revenue would have been approximately $15.6 million.

Net loss before tax in Q4 2024 was $10.3 million, compared to a $0.3 million loss in Q4 2023. The variance is primarily attributable to the Q4 EP Supply Chain and RCM revenue and bottom-line adjustments.

Business Segment Highlights

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM):

RCM revenues reached approximately $50 million for the year, before the non-cash reversal of $2.7 million in revenue as part of an updated revenue recognition approach. This segment delivered strong profitability with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 15%, translating to $7.4 million in segment-level adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Services:

Growth in the Financial Services pillar was temporarily impacted by a $3.6 million non-cash revenue reversal, resulting from the Company's adoption of a cash-based revenue recognition policy for its EP Supply Chain operations. However, excluding this adjustment, the segment continued to scale strategically, supported by strong partner demand and confirmed receivables of $6.4 million which is expected to be recognized over the next twelve months.

Business and Operational Highlights

Acquisitions: Completed acquisition of CCS Group Holdings Limited (" CCS "), expanding the Company's RCM business pillar.

"), expanding the Company's RCM business pillar. Debt Reduction: Reduced approximately $14.9 million of debt between July 2024 and February 2025, resulting in an estimated $1.7 million in annualized interest savings.

Financial Services Transformation: Transitioned the EP Homes home ownership program to the Borrowed Down Payment Program ("BDPP"), resulting in a 73% reduction in outstanding EP Homes debt.

Looking Forward

Building on strong operational momentum, the Company plans to pursue additional accretive acquisitions within its RCM business pillar and further expand its Financial Services offerings. Management remains focused on achieving net profitability and delivering sustained shareholder value in 2025.

