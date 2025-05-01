Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Laura Boyko, Owner and Psychotherapist at BeWell Therapy is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.







Laura will be speaking on Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Sustainable Success, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how leaders can regulate stress, optimize performance, and build a career or business that supports both success and personal fulfillment, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"It's a tremendous honour to speak to a room of female entrepreneurs who know that their mental wellness is inherently important to their business success," stated Laura Boyko.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations' 10-year anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

WorkWell Conference tickets are available now on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com.

Thank you to our partner Newsfile Corp for spreading the word about the WorkWell Conference and our organization's initiatives.

About Laura Boyko, MSW RSW, M.Ed

Laura Boyko is a registered social worker, psychotherapist, and a seasoned leader and educator with a wealth of experience in healthcare and education. Throughout her career, she has been driven by a passion for serving others, first in leadership roles and, more recently, returning to her roots in direct mental health service through private practice. After 15 years in leadership, Laura refers to herself as part of the "leaky pipeline," opting for a shift that allowed her to pursue greater fulfillment in her work and passions.

Currently, Laura is at the helm of two thriving ventures: BeWell Therapy, a private practice serving individuals, couples, and families, and Stable Works, an innovative equine-assisted learning company that fosters transformative horse-human experiences. She also imparts her knowledge as a professor in the Department of Social Work at Trent University.

Laura holds a Master of Social Work, and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership. She is a certified professional coach and a certified equine-assisted learning facilitator.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250387

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.