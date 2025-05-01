U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Emily Zhu as Vice President of Business Development, Head of East Asia

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Zhu as Vice President of Business Development, Head of East Asia. In her role, Zhu will focus on expanding USIF's presence in East Asia, fostering relationships with investors, and guiding them through the EB-5 process. She will also work to educate individuals currently in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas about their options within EB-5.

With nearly a decade of experience in the EB-5 industry, Zhu brings extensive expertise in capital raising, investor relations, and strategic business development. Originally from China and residing in the U.S. since 2009, she began her EB-5 career in 2015 at a boutique immigration law firm and regional center in New York. From 2016 to 2019, she served as an in-house representative for a New York-based developer and regional center, managing investor relations and capital raising efforts.

"USIF has long been recognized as an industry leader in the EB-5 space, and I am thrilled to join this exceptional team," said Zhu. "Our priority is to connect international investors with financially sound real estate projects that create jobs and support families in securing U.S. residency. I look forward to helping investors navigate the EB-5 process with transparency and expert guidance."

"We are proud to welcome Emily Zhu as Vice President of Business Development, Head of East Asia. Emily's deep understanding of the East Asian market and her commitment to investor success will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering premier EB-5 solutions," explains Nicholas Mastroianni III, President & Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Immigration Fund. "Her leadership will help us connect with more families and entrepreneurs who are looking to build a future in the U.S. through the EB-5 program."

Since 2010, USIF has assisted over 5,000+ EB-5 applicants worldwide, facilitating investments in major development projects and successfully securing billions in funding. In October 2024, USIF's Summit NJ Project received I-956F approval from USCIS, underscoring the company's commitment to compliance and excellence in the EB-5 industry.

