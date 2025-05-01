Oregon Tool Appoints Terry Hames as CEO

Hames Promoted from President & CFO

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon Tool, Inc., a global leader in precision cutting tools for the forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing industries, announced today that current President & Chief Financial Officer Terry Hames has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Hames will succeed Elliot Zimmer, who will transition out of Oregon Tool at the end of April, 2025.

With over 16 years of financial and operational leadership at Oregon Tool, Hames has been instrumental in driving Oregon Tool's fiscal discipline, strategic growth, and long-term value creation. His deep understanding of the company's business model, coupled with his ability to navigate complex market dynamics, has made him a trusted leader positioned to guide the company's growth agenda.

"I'm honored to take on the role of CEO and continue building upon the strong foundation that we've established," said Hames. "Our commitment to supporting our customers, building the best talent in the industry and continuing to leverage our history of innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible growth remains unwavering as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our end users."

About Oregon Tool, Inc.

Oregon Tool, Inc. ("Oregon Tool") is a global, premium-branded, aftermarket-driven precision cutting-tool platform. The company's portfolio of brands specializes in professional grade precision cutting tools for forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a multinational manufacturing and distribution footprint, Oregon Tool sells its products in more than 110 countries under the Oregon®, Woods®, ICS®, Pentruder®, Merit®, and Carlton® brands. The company is the world's #1 manufacturer of saw chain and guide bars for chainsaws and diamond saw chain for concrete and pipe, a leading manufacturer of agricultural tractor attachments, and the leading OEM supplier of first-fit and replacement parts. Learn more at www.oregontool.com.

