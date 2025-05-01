U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Kiem Nguyen as Vice President of Business Development, Head of Southeast Asia Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is pleased to welcome Kiem Nguyen as Vice President of Business Development, Head of Southeast Asia Market. With over a decade of experience in the EB-5 investment industry, Kiem brings a deep understanding of investor needs and a strategic vision to further expand U.S. Immigration Fund's presence in Southeast Asia.

Born and raised in Vietnam, Kiem moved to the United States as a teenager, where he pursued his education, earning a B.A. in Economics and an MBA in International Business. Having lived and worked in both corporate roles and with the U.S. government, he offers a unique perspective on the immigration and business landscapes in both regions. Over the years, he has successfully guided numerous investors through the EB-5 process, helping families relocate, establish businesses, and build their futures in the U.S.

Kiem's extensive experience includes living in California, Florida, and North Carolina, giving him firsthand insight into the diverse economic and cultural environments that new immigrants encounter. His expertise allows him to provide valuable guidance to families looking to invest, live, work, and grow businesses in the U.S.

In his new role at U.S. Immigration Fund, Kiem will focus on strengthening relationships with investors and partners across Southeast Asia, ensuring they have access to top-tier EB-5 investment opportunities. He is committed to enhancing education and transparency around the EB-5 program, empowering investors with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their future.

"I am excited to join U.S. Immigration Fund and work with a team dedicated to excellence in the EB-5 industry," said Kiem. "For many investors in Southeast Asia, EB-5 is not just about immigration-it's about securing better opportunities and a brighter future for their children. I look forward to helping families make informed decisions and achieve their long-term goals."

Ashley Flucas, Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel of U.S. Immigration Fund, underscores the firm's commitment to investor support: "Kiem Nguyen brings a wealth of experience and an extensive network in the Southeast Asian market, making him an invaluable addition to our team as Vice President of Business Development, Head of South East Asia. His expertise will allow us to further support investors in navigating the EB-5 program with confidence. We look forward to working alongside Kiem as we continue our mission of providing world-class service and opportunities for those seeking to invest in the United States."

Since its founding, U.S. Immigration Fund has helped thousands of families navigate the EB-5 process, successfully funding large-scale real estate projects with billions in investment capital. With Kiem's leadership, U.S. Immigration Fund will continue expanding its global reach, providing exceptional service and investment opportunities to families in Southeast Asia seeking U.S. residency.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Kiem Nguyen, use the links below.

Book a Consultation with Kiem

Visit our website

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676924/Kiem_Nguyen.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586832/5294746/US_Immigration_Fund_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-immigration-fund-welcomes-kiem-nguyen-as-vice-president-of-business-development-head-of-southeast-asia-market-302442735.html