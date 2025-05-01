Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today 1 May 2025:
Kondor AI PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: KNDR
ISIN: GB00BRXKJ754
Ora Technology Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: ORA
ISIN: GB00BP4YBY34
