Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, will showcase an integrated portfolio designed to streamline workflows, and aiming to enhance patient experience and improve patient outcomes from screening to survivorship at the 2025 European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) annual meeting, May 2-6, in Vienna, Austria.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430039992/en/

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight.

"As part of Siemens Healthineers, we are uniquely positioned to transform cancer and beyond, and we are supercharging our commitment to patient-centricity with greater scale and impact," said Arthur Kaindl, Head of Varian. "Our accelerated pace of innovation demonstrates that we offer more impact, together, in our mission toward a world without fear of cancer."

Varian and Siemens Healthineers will announce ground-breaking technologies empowering access to MRI for radiotherapy practices with the goal of establishing MRI in daily clinical routine, as well as showcase how its RapidArc Dynamic solution enables greater efficiency, precision, and flexibility in treatment planning and delivery at its booth (ESTRO #250), Friday, May 2, at 19:04 CEST.

Varian's RapidArc Dynamic solution, available as an optional feature for the latest versions of Eclipse treatment planning software and the TrueBeam radiotherapy delivery platform, is powered by next-generation algorithms, combining a dynamic collimator and modulated ports working seamlessly in a single arc treatment field to provide clinicians with supreme control for optimal dose delivery.

More innovations, together

With the latest version of the ARIA CORE oncology management solution, Varian has strengthened integration with its software solutions, Noona and ARIA CORE Insights, to provide a seamless user experience and help streamline clinical workflows. Varian will also introduce ARIA CORE Automations, enabling users to automate workflows within ARIA CORE to drive efficiency and establish standardization.

As an example of Varian and Siemens Healthineers' expanded strength as one team, Siemens Healthineers will be introducing Oncology Exchange, which improves integration by automatically transferring ARIA CORE prescription information to setup and configure the CT simulator.

Reflecting the growing use of MRI in radiation therapy, Siemens Healthineers will present dedicated deep-learning algorithms for MRI autocontouring of brain metastases, and autocontouring of brain organs at risk optimized for use with HyperArchigh-definition radiotherapy.

More breakthroughs, together

With almost 40 Varian-supported abstracts accepted as part of ESTRO 2025, Varian is proud to collaborate with research leaders in the field.

Included in this year's ESTRO program is evidence generated by Varian-sponsored clinical trials and consortium members underscoring the value of Varian's HyperSight imaging, an optional feature for selected Varian linacs, and Varian's Ethos adaptive radiotherapy system.

"We recognize that every step of the cancer care journey needs to be effective and efficient, and delivered at the highest possible levels of clinical confidence and patient experience," Kaindl said. "We are committed to driving sustainable innovations that introduce new and enhanced tools in the fight against cancer."

2025 VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

QR700022422

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430039992/en/

Contacts:

Varian Press Contact

Kristin Corey

Varian Corporate Communications

Kristin.Corey@varian.com