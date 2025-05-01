Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025

WKN: A2PX45 | ISIN: GI000A2PX455 | Ticker-Symbol: 7N6
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:03 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISHBONE GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISHBONE GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
206 Leser
01.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
(1)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Wishbone Gold plc

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Wishbone Gold plc 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Wishbone Gold plc 
01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 May 2025 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Investment in Wishbone Gold plc 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has invested in to Wishbone Gold plc (AIM:WSBN) 
acquiring 40,000,000 shares. 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, said: "Wishbone has some exciting prospects and has announced that it 
is preparing to drill into the main undrilled gold target at its Red Setter Dome near the Telfer Gold Mine in 
Australia. We are pleased to back this company and look forward to following its progress. We are seeing some good 
investment opportunities and look forward to updating the market as we take further positions." 
Following the above investment the company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Endor Group Limited 
Laiva Gold Inc 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Oscillate plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
WeShop Holdings Limited 
Wishbone Gold plc 
 
The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing 
potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers 
and web-based businesses. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 385727 
EQS News ID:  2128378 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128378&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.