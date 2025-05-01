DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Wishbone Gold plc

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Wishbone Gold plc 01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Investment in Wishbone Gold plc The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has invested in to Wishbone Gold plc (AIM:WSBN) acquiring 40,000,000 shares. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, said: "Wishbone has some exciting prospects and has announced that it is preparing to drill into the main undrilled gold target at its Red Setter Dome near the Telfer Gold Mine in Australia. We are pleased to back this company and look forward to following its progress. We are seeing some good investment opportunities and look forward to updating the market as we take further positions." Following the above investment the company holds equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited Wishbone Gold plc The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders and are currently reviewing potential investments in a range of companies including copper and gold explorers, onshore and offshore oil explorers and web-based businesses. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 385727 EQS News ID: 2128378 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

