Four balancing PPAs will see ElectroRoute trade Low Carbon solar assets in UK electricity market. The agreements are set to run until 2028. UK developer Low Carbon has signed four power purchase agreements (PPA) with ElectroRoute covering 140 MW of solar capacity. A Low Carbon spokesperson confirmed to pv magazine that the agreements come into effect immediately and will run until March 2028. Low Carbon described the deals as balancing PPAs, agreements that will see ElectroRoute take on the delivery risk between forecast and generation. The energy trading and services company will be responsible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...