Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Senior Independent Director Appointment

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

1 May 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Senior Independent Director Appointment

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6, Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Irene McDermott Brown has been appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from 30 April 2025 replacing Robert Lusardi, who has served as Senior Independent Director since 3 November 2022.

Irene has been an independent Non-Executive Director since 28 April 2021. She is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and is also a member of the Nomination Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee.

The Company further announces that Bryan Joseph has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee with effect from 30 April 2025.

Robert Lusardi and Michael Dawson have stepped down as Non-Executive Directors of the Company following the conclusion of the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting.

