Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Suspension of Listing

Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
01.05.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

London, 1 May 2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Suspension of Listing

The Company announces that the listing of the Company's ordinary shares has been suspended at the Company's request pending the filing of the Company's annual report. Trading of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market have accordingly been suspended as well.

The Company's is currently in the final stages of its audit, and expects that the financial statements and audit will be finalised in the near future.

The Company expects that it's annual report will be filed immediately upon the finalisation of the Company's financial statements and the publication of the associated audit, at which time the Company intends to request that the voluntary suspension be lifted and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares resume.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk


