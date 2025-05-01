Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Suspension of Listing

London, 1 May 2025

Suspension of Listing

The Company announces that the listing of the Company's ordinary shares has been suspended at the Company's request pending the filing of the Company's annual report. Trading of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market have accordingly been suspended as well.

The Company's is currently in the final stages of its audit, and expects that the financial statements and audit will be finalised in the near future.

The Company expects that it's annual report will be filed immediately upon the finalisation of the Company's financial statements and the publication of the associated audit, at which time the Company intends to request that the voluntary suspension be lifted and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares resume.

