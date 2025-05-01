DJ Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business 01-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2025 Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces the sale of its Staircraft business Travis Perkins plc today confirms that the Group has sold its specialist floor kit, i-joist and staircase manufacturer Staircraft to Gait Consulting, which is majority owned by the founder of Staircraft, for cash consideration of GBP24m. Chief Financial Officer Duncan Cooper commented "The sale of Staircraft is another step towards simplifying the Group's operating model with a clear focus on being the UK's leading distributor of building materials. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the Group's balance sheet and will support our disciplined approach to reinvesting in our core assets. I would like to thank all colleagues in Staircraft for their contribution as part of the Group and wish them all the best for the future as an independent business." Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

