Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
29.04.25
09:21 Uhr
6,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,80030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 09:03 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business 
01-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 May 2025 
 
Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces the sale of its Staircraft business 
 
Travis Perkins plc today confirms that the Group has sold its specialist floor kit, i-joist and staircase manufacturer 
Staircraft to Gait Consulting, which is majority owned by the founder of Staircraft, for cash consideration of GBP24m. 
 
Chief Financial Officer Duncan Cooper commented "The sale of Staircraft is another step towards simplifying the Group's 
operating model with a clear focus on being the UK's leading distributor of building materials. The proceeds will be 
used to strengthen the Group's balance sheet and will support our disciplined approach to reinvesting in our core 
assets. I would like to thank all colleagues in Staircraft for their contribution as part of the Group and wish them 
all the best for the future as an independent business." 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  385731 
EQS News ID:  2128430 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128430&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.