Turkey-based Seven says its new product can measure irradiance in a range of 0 W/m² to 4,000 W/m², with a resolution of 0. 1 W/m². It can also measure humidity and temperature. Turkey's sensor manufacturer Seven has introduced a new thermopile pyranometer for the monitoring of solar radiation in PV plants, meteorological stations, and research. It has an irradiance measurement range of 0 W/m² to 4,000 W/m², with a resolution of 0. 1 W/m². Its spectral error is reportedly around 0. 2%. It measures both global horizontal irradiance (GHI) and plane of array (POA) irradiance. "The Class A pyranometer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...