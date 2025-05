British & American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Net Asset Value

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 30th April 2025, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £2.8 million and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 8.0 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.







