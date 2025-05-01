Gate Global, Corp.: Gate.io 12th Anniversary Celebration Concludes in Success, Founder Dr. Han Unveils Strategic Blueprint for the Next-Generation Crypto Exchange

Gate.io, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, successfully concluded its 12th Anniversary Global Celebration in Dubai. The two-day series of events gathered investors, blockchain entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world, injecting fresh energy and ideas into the Web3 space. The celebration was made possible with strong support from key partner Huawei, underscoring a pivotal moment in Gate.io's brand evolution.

Charting the Path to "The Next-Generation Crypto Exchange"

At the main event, Gate.io Founder and CEO Dr. Han delivered a keynote speech, reflecting on the platform's twelve-year growth journey and key achievements. He also presented the strategic vision for Gate.io, outlining a comprehensive upgrade in both technological capabilities and ecosystem roles for the future of the exchange.

Dr. Han noted that the past twelve years have been marked by a technology-driven, user-first, and long-term vision approach. Standing at a new starting point, Gate.io will continue to strengthen Web3 infrastructure and drive the broader global adoption of crypto. He emphasized, "We are advancing toward the 'next-generation crypto exchange'. It is a transformation that not only signifies a leap in technology but also a comprehensive evolution in capability."

Dr. Han further stated that a truly long-term leading exchange must possess five core capabilities: serving billions of users, supporting millions of tokens, executing trillions in trading, providing custody for trillions in funds, and adhering to compliance and regulations. "This is not just a vision of Gate.io. It is the path we are actively building."

A Convergence of Ideas: Resonating with Web3's Future Value

More than a celebration, the event served as a high-level forum for dialogue and reflection. During the Fireside Chat, Gate.io CBO Kevin Lee talked to IBC Group Founder and CEO Mario Nawfal for an in-depth discussion on the topic "Crypto Influence in 2025: Still a Net Positive?" In addition, Kevin joined Gate.io CGEO Laura to moderate two dedicated panel discussions, centered on "The drives of the Next Bull Run" and "The Real Value of Web3 Projects", sparking widespread engagement and lively debate among attendees.

Cross-Industry Synergy: Creating New Web3 Social Experiences

Serving as a prelude, the SPORT3 DUBAI 2025 sports carnival took place on April 29. Featuring a range of athletic competitions including football, badminton, and padel, the event built a vibrant bridge between technology and sports, platforms and users, as well as industry partners. The atmosphere on-site was electric. Gate.io CBO Kevin Lee personally joined the football and padel matches, exemplifying team spirit and competitive drive, while Founder and CEO Dr. Han attended the event, bringing the carnival to an exciting climax.

The success of Gate.io 12th Anniversary Global Celebration reinforced the platform's pioneering influence in the crypto space and delivered a bold message about the spirit and vision of Web3 connectivity, showcasing its strategic transformation toward becoming the "next-generation crypto exchange". As Gate.io embarks on its next twelve-year journey, it will continue working hand in hand with global users and partners to usher in a more advanced, collaborative era in the digital asset industry.

