The company announced to installation partners that it will no longer produce products for the residential solar and storage market, but will continue to offer warranty and installation support for existing and ongoing projects. Panasonic will discontinue its solar and battery storage business, the company told its North American installation partners in a letter dated April 28. The letter, signed by Naoki Kamo, president of Panasonic Eco Systems North America, was shared in full by an installer on Reddit and partially published on the company's website. According to the letter: This was a strategic ...

